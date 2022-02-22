An unnamed environmental group opposing Spaceport Camden is accused of “shenanigans” by Lt. Gov. candidate Jeanne Seaver.
She describes opponents as “elites with vacation homes in Camden County” who desperately want to stop economic development in the county, much to her disappointment.
“Being in the aviation field for many years, I realize what an outstanding opportunity this Spaceport is for the residents of Camden County,” Seaver said. “It’s a shame that environmentalists are trying to stop this. I hope the residents of Camden County who actually have a vested interest in this project will turn out to voice their support of this project in the special election.”
Camden County voters will have an opportunity to determine the fate of the spaceport in a special election in March. A yes vote means Camden County officials will not be allowed to close on a deal to purchase an industrial site from Union Carbide as a launch site.
County officials argue more than $10 million has already been spent to establish a spaceport.
A no vote means county officials will be allowed to close on the property deal.
She said the spaceport is “desperately needed” to help meet the growing demand for launches.
“Cape Canaveral has maxed out on launches, and this would be a great opportunity for South Georgia,” Seaver said. “It is so disgusting that a small group of far-left wingers are trying to stop this. This isn’t about the property the county wants to acquire, which is being done with the counsel of the best environmental attorneys in the country. It’s about the fact that the elites with vacation homes in Camden County couldn’t stop the project at the FAA and desperately want to stop economic development in Camden.”
While Seaver fails to identify the environmental group by name, it’s clear who the candidate is implying, said Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of One Hundred Miles.
“One can only assume she’s referring to One Hundred Miles,” Desrosiers said. “It is unfortunate that whoever informed Ms. Seaver about current events in Camden County failed to mention that the petition effort was certified by a local judge and a county-employed elections officer who verified that more than 10% of Camden’s registered voters are executing a right granted to them by the constitution of this great state.”
Camden County Commission Chairman Alex Blount said the stakes are high, “but voters should sign off on the county’s plans.”
“The Department of Defense understands Spaceport Camden is critical for America’s national security and is already interested in the opportunities this project offers,” he said.
Early voting will be held Saturday and Feb. 28 through March 4 at the Kingsland Annex, 107 N. Gross Road.
Referendum voting will take place at all Camden County precincts 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 8.