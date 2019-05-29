Enviro plaintiffs respond to Sea Island in wetlands dispute

Glynn Environmental Coalition and the Center for a Sustainable Coast responded Thursday to Sea Island Acquisition’s motion to dismiss regarding whether Sea Island acted in accordance with the law in filling nearly a half-acre of wetlands adjacent to the Inn at Sea Island property on St. Simons Island.
A key factor in the federal lawsuit is whether Sea Island had a fixed amount of time to construct a building on the area affected. Sea Island’s attorney argued in the company’s motion to dismiss that the Army Corps of Engineers determined in 2016 that Sea Island was not in violation of any of its permits, and there is no time limit to construct a building on the site, rather there was a time limit on filling the wetlands.
Attorney Righton Lewis, arguing for the plaintiffs, states at the outset of their response the case against Sea Island as they see it.
“Filling of wetlands under (Nationwide Permit) 39 is only permitted ‘for construction or expansion of commercial and industrial building foundations…,’” according to the response. “Defendant represented in its application to the Corps that it intended to construct a commercial building on the subject wetland while simultaneously representing to Glynn County that it intended to fill the subject wetland by permanently sodding the subject wetland.
“Based on its representation to the Corps, defendant obtained authorization to act under NWP 39 and also obtained a corresponding certification under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. … Defendant never constructed a commercial building and has permanently sodded the subject wetland. … The time to act under the NWP 39 has expired without compliance.”
Plaintiffs also argue they can use the legal provision allowing citizen lawsuits regarding violations of Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, and that the plaintiffs have indeed suffered injury under the law.
“There is no question that the environmental harm to the subject wetland is actual, as the subject wetland has been destroyed,” they contend. “Thus, plaintiffs’ aesthetic interest in the subject wetland has also been destroyed. Further, as a protective barrier, the destruction of the subject wetland has been harmed and will continue to harm Dunbar Creek.
“Accordingly, injuries in fact exist and plaintiffs have standing to sue.”
Sea Island responded the same day, notifying the clerk of court that it intends to file a reply brief to the plaintiffs’ response. The reply brief was not yet filed as of press time Tuesday.