Starting a new business can be intimidating for aspiring entrepreneurs or those just getting started.
The Golden Isles Development Authority is hosting an Entrepreneurship Academy designed to help new business owners give themselves the best chance to succeed.
Experts from the University of Georgia’s small business development center will hold a five-session seminar designed to explain all aspects of running a successful business. The small business center is partnering with PrimeSouth Bank to host the event.
The weekly sessions will be held at The Wick 3.0 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. beginning March 11 and ending on April 8. The five sessions cost $199, but a $30 discount is available for those who sign up by Feb. 28. Use the code START30 for the discount.
The first session, “Before and After the Ribbon Cutting,” explains the components of a well designed business plan, including the right permits, licenses and taxes.
The second session on March 18 explains ways to find money for your business, including how much it will take to start a business. Participants will learn what information a lender or investor needs and how they will evaluate a project.
The March 25 session will help business owners identify their target market, analyze the competition and the traditional and digital marketing channels best suited for a particular business.
The April 1 session will teach bookkeeping basics and options. Interpreting financial statements, identifying and controlling cash eaters in a business and pricing tips, break even analysis and efficient payment methods will be explained.
The final session will explain ways to ensure a business operates efficiently, while discovering tools to save time and maximize results and productivity.
Go to georgiasbdc.org/primesouth-e-academy/ to register or for more information.