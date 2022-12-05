Retired educator Freda Jackson isn’t done teaching yet.
She wants kids to learn they don’t have to tie their future to somebody else’s business; they can start their own.
On Dec. 18, kids ages 6-18 can meet local entrepreneurs and participate in fun activities at the first Sunday Funday entrepreneur fair at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. It starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Free hotdogs will be provided by Messy Buns, she said.
“The goal is to encourage and inspire them to do something they love,” Jackson said.
Each different station will have an activity or a craft for kids to get their hands on, she continued, and it’s a good opportunity to see different skill sets in action. That can help children find something they care about and can be passionate about doing.
After retiring, she founded her own business, Freda’s Treasures. She sells all sorts of handmade accessories and gifts.
At the Dec. 18 event will be a multimedia specialist who will walk kids through modern media production equipment and show them how far it has progressed from old cameras and pagers. T Spot, which does 360-degree photography for use by realtors selling houses, among other things, will also have a booth.
Others include crafters and artists who make a little of everything from desserts and photo prints to jewelry, glass ornaments, pottery and portraits.
Ande Noktes, executive director of the Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship at the College of Coastal Georgia, said students often simply don’t learn the skills necessary to start their own business.
“One thing that we see in the younger students, K-12, is that our schools don’t always provide them opportunities to engage in creative problem solving,” she said. “What I love about what Freda is doing is creating an opportunity for kids to come and learn about problem-solving and ways they can make a business out of the things they love.”
It’s not simply a matter of work either, Noktes continued. When skills like problem-solving, critical thinking, communication and appealing to specific markets aren’t instilled in kids, they can’t use them in other parts of their lives either. When they grow up, they’ll be less equipped to improve themselves or their community.
It’s important to get those skills taught early, Noktes explained, because they will forever be useful.
“One of the important pieces of that is even if you leave high school or college and don’t start a business right away, that skill set can help you be a successful employee if you’re not launching your own business right away,” Noktes said.
The Lucas Center has many resources and programs for both budding and established entrepreneurs, as well as for those who are still figuring out how to start. For more information, visit lucas.ccga.edu.
The center recently awarded around $15,000 in grants through its Acceler8 program to help recipients reach their growth goals. The next cohort will be selected at the end of January.