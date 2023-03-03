The cost of entering Cumberland Island National Seashore is about to go up.
The new entrance fee is changing to align with standardized fees nationwide at similar nation park areas, according to a news release.
A seven-day pass to the park will cost $15 for adults 16 and older. An annual park pass will cost $45 and will cover four people. The current annual pass is $35 and will be sold until March 31.
America the Beautiful passes can be purchased at the Cumberland Island National Seashore Visitor Center in downtown St. Marys.
A weekly entrance pass provides seven consecutive days of access to all fee areas in the national seashore. The park’s annual pass provides 12 months of access to all areas from the date of purchase.
There are multiple pass options, including free annual passes for active-duty military and veterans and for 4th grade students under the “Every Kid Outdoors” program.
Access passes are free lifetime passes for individuals with a permanent disability. The annual Senior Pass remains $20. The price of the annual America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass and Lifetime Senior Pass remains $80.
America the Beautiful passes can be purchased at the Cumberland Island National Seashore Visitor Center. All America the Beautiful interagency passes cover the entrance fees for the pass holder and three accompanying adults.
Entrance fees are used to improve the visitor experience in national parks, including road and facility repairs and maintenance, trail improvements, installation of accessible exhibits, visitor and resource protection services.
Nearly 100% of the entrance fees collected at Cumberland Island are retained by the park and devoted to maintaining facilities that directly serve visitors.
The national seashore uses a fully cashless fee system and only accepts mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees. Visitors may pay before they arrive at the park by visiting Pay.gov and searching for Cumberland Island, or by going to www.pay.gov/public/form/start/756650965.
More information about visiting the park can be found at the Cumberland Island National Seashore website https://www.nps.gov/cuis/index.htm, and social media, https://www.facebook.com/CumberlandIslandNPS.
