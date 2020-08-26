While the fall 2020 season might be a few teams short, the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department intends to go ahead with its football, soccer and cheerleading programs.
Lisa Gurganus, recreation and parks director, told the county’s finance committee Tuesday that enrollment is down, declining from 1,084 across all age groups in 2019 to 857 in 2020.
“Which is actually not too horrible considering the COVID situation and the concerns some parents may have putting their kids into the program,” Gurganus said during the virtual meeting.
The football program is down four teams from last year for a total of 17.
“We’re down a good many more in soccer,” Gurganus said after the meeting.
Soccer teams saw a drop from around 70 teams in 2019 to 58-60 this year.
“The interesting thing is, the biggest gap is in the 3- and 4-year-olds, the little kickers,” she said.
Last year, 225 registered in that age group, but that number has dropped significantly to 140.
On the other hand, the 6- and 7-year-old and 12- to 17-year-old age groups saw slightly higher enrollment.
Around five more youth signed up for the county’s cheerleading program, Gurganus said, which is not likely to require any more than the 10 cheer squads already set up.
To account for the decline in membership, Gurganus’ department is asking for less money this year to pay Gold Coast to officiate games. She anticipates playing a dozen or so fewer games this year and put a cap of $15,000 on the officiating services contract, down from $18,000 in 2019. The company is paid 15 percent of ticket sales.
Commissioners Allen Booker, Bill Brunson and David O’Quinn, members of the finance committee, unanimously recommended approval of the contract. The committee can only make recommendations to the county commission.
For information on the programs, call 554-7780.
Some spots are open in the different age groups. The department also is looking for soccer officials.
Participants will be checked for COVID-19 symptoms. Children and spectators who show symptoms of the coronavirus will be asked to leave, Gurganus said.
Social distancing will be encouraged among spectators and restrooms will get frequent cleaning during games.
In other business, the committee recommended approval of close to $350,000 for new equipment and services at the Glynn County Fire Department and a Georgia Department of Agriculture grant which will be used to cover a spay and neuter clinic in downtown Brunswick, among other things.
The county commission will consider giving final approval at a future meeting.