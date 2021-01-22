COVID-19 has finally affected enrollment at Coastal Pines Technical College.
Pete Snell, vice president of economic development at the college, said enrollment at all campuses combined is down about 1,000 students compared to a year ago.
“We’re seeing the consequences of the pandemic,” Snell told members of the Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority at Tuesday’s meeting, a virtual meeting that had some technical problems.
The new campus in Kingsland, which opened last fall, is also off to a slow start because of the pandemic, Snell said.
In other business, the authority continues to promote and market the region via teleconference or media platforms such as Zoom until it is safe to meet in public again.
The update on Glynn County projects appeared promising because of ongoing negotiations, but officials said it’s too soon to make any announcement. It’s possible more information will be available by the next regional JDA meeting at 11 a.m. on Feb. 17.
The “This Girl Can” program offered by the Golden Isles College and Career Academy wrapped up its first program Thursday.
The program brings in subject-matter experts promoting careers for young women in male-dominated professions.
Hands-on sessions follow the presentations, which have generated a strong turnout.