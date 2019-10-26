Two of the world’s largest floating cranes heave mightily on dozens of formidable steel cables, which strain rigidly taut against colossal resistance from beneath the surface of the English Channel.
Slowly, though, it rises from the water: A 3,000-ton slice of the shipwrecked car carrier Tricolor. The huge section of the gargantuan vessel emerges from the water, revealing a sharply-cut cross section view of the ship’s insides. Hanging precariously or lodged like matchbox cars in some of the many now- exposed levels below deck are pieces of the ship’s cargo — luxury European vehicles that were ultimately bound for American markets.
Those massive cranes, called floating sheerlegs, manage to steady the hulking section of the ship in a state of suspension just far enough above the water’s surface. Next, a huge barge, riding as low as possible with its ballast tanks filled, slides cautiously underneath. In a painstaking maneuver of precise calculation that belies the herculean nature of the task, the ship’s section is lowered onto the barge’s deck. It is secured to the deck and then hauled away from the scene.
And that is one way to “disassemble” a shipwrecked oceangoing freighter that is in the way of commerce, making a nuisance of itself and endangering the surrounding natural environment.
With the salvage plans still in public limbo for the shipwrecked Golden Ray in our own St. Simons Sound, several alert readers sent The News a YouTube video documenting the Tricolor’s salvage from European waters in the early 2000s (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ENOJBLVgjw). While the Unified Command charged with salvaging the Golden Ray has released no plans for disassembling the 25,000-ton ship, the Tricolor operation gives us a glimpse into how such and enormous undertaking might transpire.
There are similarities between the 2003 handling of the shipwrecked Tricolor and the challenges presented by the Golden Ray, which lies half submerged on its port side in the sound between St. Simons and Jekyll islands. Both vessels are car carriers, or Ro/Ro ships — so named because vehicles roll in at one port and roll off at another port. Both are roughly the same size, which is to say huge. Both ships rolled over on the port side, although the Tricolor rested completely submerged with its starboard side just below the water’s surface. And, just as the salvagers of the Tricolor determined in 2003, the Unified Command has concluded the Golden Ray will have to be “disassembled” in place rather than push the safety limits by attempting to right and refloat the foundering ship.
So is there anything for us to learn from the wreck of he Ro/Ro Tricolor that may provide insight into what the future holds for the Golden Ray?
The 620-foot Tricolor sunk on Dec. 14, 2002 after colliding with a container ship some 17 miles off the coast of France. Lying on its port side just beneath the water’s surface, the Tricolor was determined to be too unstable to raise and refloat in one piece.
Ultimately, the team of salvagers sawed the ship into nine pieces and removed it one section at a time in a project that stretched from July of 2003 to October of 2004.
We have already been informed that the Golden Ray is not leaving here in one piece. Unified Command announced on Oct. 12 that maritime experts determined the ship would be removed “by disassembling the vessel in place.”
The ship overturned on its port side in the St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
Salvage crews are still working to pump the remainder of an estimated 300,000 gallons of fuel from the Golden Ray’s tanks before proceeding with salvage plans, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Michael Himes. As of Thursday, crews had pumped some 251,000 gallons of fuel from the ship.
As far as the disassembly and removal of the ship, Unified Command is still planning that operation, Himes said. Unified Command consists of the Coast Guard, the state Department of Natural Resources and the Gallagher Marine Systems.
“They’re still working on exactly what the plan is going to look like out there,” Himes said. “When we get something solid, we will absolutely let everyone know.”
In the meantime, let’s take a closer look at the Tricolor salvage operation. The ship left the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium and was bound for Southhampton in the United Kingdom when it collided with the container ship Kariba. (The Kariba was unfazed). All 24 crew members of the Tricolor made it safely off the ship before it sank on its port side in nearly 100 feet of water.
The Tricolor was 106 feet across at the beam and almost completely submerged. Two more ships collided with the Tricolor on the busy shipping lane in the following days, emphasizing its status as a hazard to commerce and the environment.
The expert consortium that merged to tackle the problem quickly realized the ship was too fragile to right. A plan was devised to cut it into sections.
As with the Unified Command and the Golden Ray, the Tricolor salvages first concentrated on pumping fuel from the ship’s tanks. Then the preparations for cutting began.
The salvagers employed a complex steel cable saw with carbide steel teeth as hard a diamonds to evenly slice the ship into sections. So, how do you position a saw for cutting on such a massive scale?
A pair of work platforms were established on either side of the ship, each anchored into the mud bed 30 meters below by retractable support posts. The plan was to cut the Tricolor from the bottom up, meaning its port side. To get the saw blades in place, crews first employed a flexible drill, burrowing into the mud beneath the ship on one side and coming out on the other. A hollow tube was then pulled back through the path in the mud beneath the ship. The cable wire saw, about the girth of a human thigh, was fed though the tube to put it in place. The cable saw was connected to huge wenches and a system of elaborate pulleys on both platforms. Once in place, the wenches pulled the wire tight.
Thus established, the wenches thrust the saw back and forth, the carbide teeth steadily cutting straight through the entire width and depth of the ship at the specified locations. Cutting through the propellers in the bow required the use of two saws, one expert noted.
Divers played a large role in the operation. They made frequent trips below to assess the ship’s stability as the dismantling process progressed. Divers also readied the sections for lifting by attaching huge cleats to the cut sections, providing a secure place to attach the cranes’ hoisting cables.
French and Belgian authorities manned pollution control boats and monitored the work site for signs of contamination, the video notes. It also notes that pollutants did leak from the ship.
After the nine larger sections were removed, the crews remained on sight, using a giant claw and chain on the floating sheerlegs to pull up large loose chunks of the ship as well as vehicles and other debris of the wreckage. The remains of the Tricolor were dumped at a specially prepared site in Belgium, where a plastic and metal barrier was established “so that any oil coming off the vessel would not drain into the soil,” a narrator said.
Ivar Brynildsen of the Norwegian Wil. Helhelmsen shipping company owned the Tricolor. The company’s line of Wallenius car carrier freighters are a familiar sight coming and going from the Port of Brunswick and through the St. Simons Sound. Despite the financial loss of the Tricolor, Helhelmsen described the operation as making the best out of a bad situation.
“It’s obviously not good for your reputation to have your ship sunk and cargo lost,” Helhelmsen said at the video’s conclusion. “But all in all, I think we have proven the shipping industry can take care of things when bad things happen. I think the shipping industry needs to prove that, because unfortunately we’ve had a few incidents where that has not been the case. That has been unfortunate for the shipping industry and I think this proves the opposite can happen.”