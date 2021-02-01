Four days into cutting operations to separate the engine section from the rest of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, progress has been steady and unencumbered by setbacks, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes.
However, optimism is tinged with ample caution as the massive cutting chain has yet to breach the fuel lines, Himes said. The fuel lines run much of the shipwreck’s length along the keel at the bottom of the hull. The fuel lines feed the engine room.
This is the third section of the shipwreck to be removed following the bow section in November and the stern section in December. This cut began around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when the VB 10,000 crane vessel began powering the anchor chains that churn back and forth up through the ship’s steel exterior and 12 interior decks.
“Our current operations are following our expectations,” Himes said Sunday. “The cuts for section 7 (the engine room) were modeled by our technical experts and they are executing as planned.
“We know that there’s a concern about fuel lines in the ship which may still have residual oil in them, and our pollution response teams are standing by in the event any oil is released. We’ve prepared our pollution response as if those lines are full of oil, even though we don’t know what we’ll encounter when the cutting chain goes through those lines.”
The Golden Ray capsized on its port side on Sept. 8, 2019, in the St. Simons Sound while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Twice during the weeks that followed, heavy oil from the Golden Ray’s fuel tanks hemorrhaged into surrounding waters through vents in the overturned vessel’s hull.
Unified Command responded with a massive cleanup effort of the water and along the shoreline. State Department of Natural Resources officials estimated the spills in late September 2019 oiled some 25 percent of the estuary’s shorelines before salvors sealed the vents.
Unified Command officials estimate the Golden Ray held 380,000 gallons of fuel in its tanks at the time of the capsizing.
In the final months of 2019, salvage crews pumped an estimated 327,836 gallons from the half-submerged shipwreck’s tanks, Himes said. Potentially thousands and thousands of gallons of heavy oil inside the ship’s fuel lines could not be reached during the pumping operation.
Unified Command has no way of knowing how much oil remains in the fuel lines, Himes said. Several large floating blobs of oil leaked out during the cutting of the stern section, which took place from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2. A flotilla of trained cleanup crews addressed the blobs and lighter oil sheens with an oil absorbent boom, oil skimmers, current buster craft that contain and collect oil and other pollution fighting methods.
More than 30 boats assigned to oil pollution and debris collection duty remain on the water or on standby throughout the cutting, Himes said. Spotters fly overhead to direct operations as needed below. Additionally, the shipwreck is surrounded by a 1-mile environmental protection barrier.
Environmental advocates with the Altamaha Riverkeeper are closely monitoring the engine section cut, anxious about the potential damage to the estuary from a large oil leak.
“We’re all just waiting and seeing right now,” said Fletcher Sams, executive director of the Altamaha Riverkeeper. “Right now, it seems like this is a normal cut, but the question mark on our minds is what happens when they sever that line? We hope they’re every bit as prepared as they can be if there is oil in that line. We hope they’re able to get every single bit (of oil) that escapes the EPB (environmental protection barrier).”
The cutting chain is more than halfway through its cut on the shipwreck’s deck side, which faces St. Simons Island, Himes said. The thick anchor chain has advanced well above the water line on that side. Cutting is progressing more slowly on the re-enforced hull side, which faces Jekyll Island and includes the thick keel.
When the keel is cut through, the fuel lines will follow.
“This section has the engine room in it,” Himes said. “The fuel tanks and the lines that run along the keel connect to the engine room. What we know is that residual oil remains inside. We don’t know how much is there, but we are responding as if we will counter all of it.”
Boaters are reminded to steer clear of the 200-yard safety barrier from the work site’s environmental protection barrier.
Anyone who detects suspected oil leaks from the shipwreck is asked to call 800-424-8802. Anyone who finds suspected shipwreck debris along the shorelines is asked to call 912-944-5620.