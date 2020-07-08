A site in Camden County has made the third cut by a sustainable energy company looking for a location to build a new facility.
James Coughlin, director of the Camden County Joint Development Authority, said he was not at liberty to identify the company, but it would be a second facility to expand existing operations.
Coughlin said the company plans to make a capital investment of more than $600 million for the project.
The company has narrowed its search to three states, Texas, Georgia and Florida, he said. Coughlin believes the site off U.S. 17 and Harriets Bluff Road would be ideal because of rail access and close proximity to Interstate 95 and airports. The site is owned by Radiant Places, a division of the timber company Rayonier.
If selected, Coughlin said the county has agreed to begin clearing the timber from the site and build an access road to a pad-ready site within four months. He said the company would start construction of its facility while the county builds a permanent paved access road, adds water and sewer, and clears the remaining trees from the site.
Part of the project would include building the access road crossing railroad tracks that run parallel to U.S. 17.
Coughlin said a site consultant chose the site and has continued to be impressed by the county’s presentation that included overhead filming by a drone, photos and other information required by the company. An on-site visit is expected to be scheduled later this month.
If Camden is selected, Coughlin said the company will start operations with 140 to 150 employees, with plans to have as many as 340 workers by its third year of operations.
“Based on recent messages, I definitely feel like we’ll get a visit,” he said. “Camden shows well. Unfortunately, travel is so unpredictable with COVID-19.”