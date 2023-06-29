Steam and smoke will no longer pump out of the industrial operation that greets motorists at the mainland entrance to the F.J. Torras Causeway.

Pinova Solutions is closing its doors permanently, a statement from the company said Wednesday.

Pinova plant to close permanently

Officials with Pinova in Brunswick announced this morning that the plant will permanently close in the wake of the massive fire that burned for hours there on April 15. 