Employers in the Golden Isles have been struggling the past several years to fill their vacant positions despite often lowering requirements and offering more money and benefits.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, said it’s a problem plaguing businesses across the nation.
“It’s difficult finding enough people,” he said. “It’s an employee market, for sure.”
Many businesses in the Golden Isles that had education and job experience requirements to be considered for employment in the past have lowered those standards. They are looking for people who show up to work every day and are willing to learn.
“People are less concerned about education,” Moore said. “Employees can get on-the-job training.”
Another challenge in the Golden Isles is the competition from surrounding counties.
The construction of a new $5.5 billion Hyundai plant in Bryan County is making it increasingly difficult to find local contractors. These are the businesses who bid on local government jobs that are finding it more profitable to accept jobs building the new factory than bidding on local projects.
The Port of Brunswick is also undergoing a major expansion project to increase its capacity.
To the south, Naval Submarine Base is undergoing more than $1 billion in preparation for the arrival of the new fleet of Columbia-class submarines. The base is hiring as many as 1,000 skilled workers to do the work.
“Everyone has the opportunity to grow if we can find the people,” Moore said.
Another challenge is the lack of affordable housing in the county, which Moore called “the biggest component” for attracting workers to the Golden Isles. Relief is coming with the developments planned or under construction, especially near the Ga. 99 corridor, he said.
“There’s a lot more housing stock coming in,” he said.
Moore said the housing industry is also undergoing a transition to make building materials more affordable.
Resden Talbert, Glynn County’s procurement officer, said timing also has an impact on finding contractors to bid on government projects. Many of them are busy working on American Rescue Plan Act projects. Other contractors are still struggling to find replacements for workers they lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s an ongoing battle,” he said. “ARPA funding gave lots of contractors work. They can’t bid on too many projects at one time.”
Locally, Talbert said workshops have been conducted to explain how to bid on government projects, including requirements for performance and payment bonds.
“We try to be more user friendly,” he said. “We try to walk them through the process.”
Wayne Neal, chairman of the Glynn County Commission, said it’s an ongoing challenge to find contractors. The rising cost of materials and labor is another issue.
“We’re trying to look at different ways we can attack this problem,” he said. “It’s very competitive.”