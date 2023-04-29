Employers in the Golden Isles have been struggling the past several years to fill their vacant positions despite often lowering requirements and offering more money and benefits.

Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, said it’s a problem plaguing businesses across the nation.

More from this section

Safe Harbor's 2023 Champions for Children

Safe Harbor's 2023 Champions for Children

Safe Harbor’s 2023 Champions for Children Campaign is an exciting initiative aimed at raising funds and awareness for Safe Harbor Center’s critical services for Coastal Georgia’s most vulnerable children, youth and families. The 2023 Champions for Children campaign features an impressive ros…

Vehicle crashes into marsh from causeway

Vehicle crashes into marsh from causeway

Traffic was snarled on St.Simons Island at mid-afternoon Thursday when a car went off the right shoulder of the F.J. Torras Causeway opposite the entrance to Marina Drive and crashed into at least one tree.