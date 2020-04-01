Doctors with Emory University’s School of Medicine have created an online tool that allows people to assess how likely it is that they have contracted COVID-19.
The “Coronavirus Checker” asks a series of questions and informs users, based on the signs and symptoms they report, whether they need to seek medical assistance.
The tool is meant to help prevent a surge of patients at hospitals and health care facilities, which are becoming busier across the state as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“I think the Emory app is potentially very useful,” said Dr. Mark Hanly, chief medical officer for Southeastern Pathology Associates with the Southeast Georgia Health System. “It allows a person who is concerned with nonspecific symptoms to self assess and therefore potentially reduce worry and unneeded visits to the Emergency Department or Urgent Care Centers.”
The free tool was designed with guidance from Emory Department of Emergency Medicine’s Health DesignED Center and the Emory Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response.
The site is for educational purposes, though, and is not meant to be a replacement for a healthcare provider evaluation.
Based on answers to questions about signs, symptoms, age and other medical problems, users are offered guidance based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The checker first asks users to share their age and location. Users can then check the boxes of the symptoms they’re experiencing, such as shortness of breath, a fever, body aches, sort throat and more. Users are also asked to share if they’ve experienced any life-threatening signs like having a very hard time breathing, feeling continuous or severe pain or being unable to keep down food or drink for 12 hours.
After sharing pre-existing medical conditions, users receive guidance on whether to seek medical attention as well as additional information from the CDC.
There are three categories that users can be placed into: high risk, who need immediate medical attention; intermediate risk, who can contact their doctor for guidance; and low risk, who can most likely administer self-care.
The checker is available online at C19check.com.