Emory University is looking for participants in a study of Brunswick and Glynn County residents to determine whether industrial contaminants are present in humans.
Noah Scovronick, and environmental health professor and researcher at Emory University, said the study will screen for the chemicals mercury, PCBs and peptocides, which were used by local industries and dumped into the environment for decades.
The study will also look for other contaminants, like lead, which are common but not directly known to be present in the environment around Brunswick, he said.
“It’s sort of a general study. We’re trying to recruit between 50 and 100 local residents who are adults and have lived in Brunswick and the nearby area of Glynn County for at least 10 years,” Scovronick said.
Chemicals build up in the body over time, he said, and are more likely to be found in long-time and older residents.
“We're not looking at any particular site, it’s an area we know has a long history of contamination by industrial businesses,” he said.
The study will involve taking a small blood sample to test for chemicals. Emory plans to send personnel to Brunswick next month to formally process applicants, he said, and take blood samples. The final results could be released as early as the summer.
“Anyone who fits those very basic eligibility requirements can fill it out or call me,” Scovronick said.