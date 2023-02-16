Emory University is looking for participants in a study of Brunswick and Glynn County residents to determine whether industrial contaminants are present in humans.

Noah Scovronick, an environmental health professor and researcher at Emory University, said the study will screen for mercury, PCBs and chemicals used in toxaphene production, an insecticide produced in the 1960s and 1970s. It was later banned because of adverse health effects on humans.

