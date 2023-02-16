Emory University is looking for participants in a study of Brunswick and Glynn County residents to determine whether industrial contaminants are present in humans.
Noah Scovronick, an environmental health professor and researcher at Emory University, said the study will screen for mercury, PCBs and chemicals used in toxaphene production, an insecticide produced in the 1960s and 1970s. It was later banned because of adverse health effects on humans.
When asked what the study team expects to find, Scovronick said “it’s hard to say.”
“But there’s reason enough for us to say the study is worth doing because we’ve seen these contaminants in the environment and wildlife in the Brunswick area,” Scovronick said. “It’s always hard to know what you’re going to find in studies because it still has to get from the environment into people’s bodies.”
Allied Chemical, now Honeywell, was found by the Environmental Protection Agency to have released large quantities of both mercury and PCBs — polychlorinated biphenyls — into the ground and marsh around where the plant once operated off U.S. 341 near the present-day Glynn County Detention Center.
Hercules’ on L Street in Brunswick, now owned by Pinova, once manufactured the pesticide toxaphene. Runoff contaminated the ground under the plant and the nearby Terry Creek outfall on the other side of U.S. 17 from the plant.
The study will also look for other contaminants, including lead, which is common but not directly known to be present in the environment around Brunswick, he said.
“It’s sort of a general study. We’re trying to recruit between 50 and 100 local residents who are adults and have lived in Brunswick and the nearby area of Glynn County for at least 10 years,” Scovronick said.
Chemicals build up in the body over time, he explained, and are more likely to be found in long-time and older residents.
“We’re not looking at any particular site. It’s an area we know has a long history of contamination by industrial businesses,” he said.
The study will involve taking a small blood sample to test for chemicals. Emory plans to send personnel to Brunswick next month to formally process applicants, he said, and take blood samples. The final results could be released as early as summer.
“Anyone who fits those very basic eligibility requirements can fill it out or call me,” Scovronick said.
Studies by the EPA and Centers for Disease Control found PCBs present in all manner of marine life in local waterways — including the highest concentration ever found in dolphins as of 2016 — and in humans 25 miles away on Sapelo Island.
An advisory from the state Environmental Protection Division warns against eating striped mullet and bivalves — oysters, clams, etc. — found in the waterways around Brunswick due to mercury contamination.
The study is being conducted at the request of community and environmental groups, including the Community First Planning Commission’s Environmental Justice Advisory Board, Glynn Environmental Coalition and One Hundred Miles.
“We at EJAB started to get more Blacks engaged in the issue of contamination in the community that we grew up around,” said Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker, a member of the advisory board. “The human exposure study came out of us working with Emory and UGA on a community health fair that we conducted on the Rise Risley campus.”
Many who attended the fair knew about the superfund sites and chemical contamination in Glynn County. Some attributed cancer and pulmonary issues suffered by friends and family to the pollution.
The advisory board determined a good starting point would be to see if the data from a study would support a link between the two.
“Depending on the findings, we would look to do a larger study if there are troubling findings in the people we test,” Booker said.
He said the board’s main goal is to continue working with the University of Georgia’s Glynn County Extension office, Emory University and Georgia Southern University to develop a strategy for educating the public and getting them involved in identifying and rectifying environmental wrongs.