The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and United Way of Coastal Georgia have opened a fund that will raise money to meet community needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
The two groups opened last week the Community Emergency Needs Fund, through which donors can give money that will be used for grants for local nonprofits.
The fund is meant to be a flexible resource that can respond to the emerging needs of the residents of Coastal Georgia who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic and public health consequences of the outbreak.
Any size gift can make a real difference in the lives of local residents, said Paul White, CEO and president of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation.
“For those who feel called to support our community in the face of this crisis, a gift, large or small, to the Response Fund is something actionable that will have certain impact,” he said.
This fund was most recently used to provide relief following Hurricane Irma in 2018. Grants aimed to serve community members who were impacted by the hurricane.
This fund is activated when a need arises, said Donna Leggett, director of development and marketing for United Way. The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and United Way can then fundraise and get immediate help to the community.
Both organizations have begun reaching out to donors. The next step will be to determine the grant giving process.
“United Way is communicating with partner agencies and VOAD to determine the immediate needs in the community,” Leggett said.
This fund will support gaps in the capacity of existing nonprofit partners adversely affected by the impact of COVID-19.
Gaps include unanticipated interruptions in business operations, impacts from interruptions in state and/or local government programs or services and the impact of volunteering in an age of social distancing.
“Strengthening the capacity of programs supporting our residents and reconnecting those in need with services during and after this pandemic has passed will allow our community to recover quickly”, said Virginia Brown, president and CEO of United Way of Coastal Georgia.