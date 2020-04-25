The Community Emergency Needs Fund has awarded $100,000 in grant distributions to coastal agencies providing basic needs.
Basic needs include food, clothing, shelter, water, prescriptions/healthcare, transportation to work and medical care.
Managed in partnership by the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and United Way of Coastal Georgia, the Needs Fund serves coastal residents who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
The funding awards represent Phase One of a multi-phase response to quickly deploy resources into the community. Recipients include America’s Second Harvest, Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, Coastal Community Health Services, FaithWorks Ministry, Grace House, House of Hope, Morningstar Children and Family Services, Safe Harbor Street Outreach, Salvation Army Brunswick, St. Andrews Episcopal Church of Darien, and United Methodist Church of Darien.
Additional funding phases will occur in the coming weeks.
“We are so pleased to be able to quickly begin distributing resources to help Coastal Georgians weather the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mary Jenrette, board chair of United Way of Coastal Georgia.
Jack Kilgore, board chair of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation Board, said the COVID-19 pandemic is having a deep and wide impact on the economy.
“We will see and feel the need continuing to increase for some time,” he said. “We encourage all to consider making a gift to the Emergency Needs Fund.”
Individuals, families, businesses and other philanthropy organizations are invited to continue to give to the Needs Fund at www.coastalgeorgiafoundation.org.
For the full list of Phase One grantees and their funded programs, visit www.coastalgeorgiafoundation.org.