The state of emergency ended Sunday morning in Brunswick following a Saturday fire at Pinova that kept residents and business owners near the plant on edge and prompted an evacuation around the facility and shelter-in-place orders.

The city of Brunswick announced on its Facebook page Sunday morning that the state of emergency had ended at 8 a.m. and that the fire that sent a massive black plume of smoke over the city and St. Simons Island had been contained and extinguishes after air drops and a foam application.

