The state of emergency ended Sunday morning in Brunswick following a Saturday fire at Pinova that kept residents and business owners near the plant on edge and prompted an evacuation around the facility and shelter-in-place orders.
The city of Brunswick announced on its Facebook page Sunday morning that the state of emergency had ended at 8 a.m. and that the fire that sent a massive black plume of smoke over the city and St. Simons Island had been contained and extinguishes after air drops and a foam application.
The Brunswick Fire Department battled the blaze with help from the Glynn County Fire Department, Jekyll Island Fire Department and with out-of-town assistance from Savannah, Jacksonville and Wayne County, among others.
Larry Blash stood at the fence around the border of Pinova on Tillman Avenue on a pleasant Sunday morning with a friend, watching a ladder truck spraying water from above on hot spots and the remains of a burned building.
"It was kind of scary to see that fire rising really high yesterday," Blash said.
He lives within the half-mile evacuation area, but chose instead on Saturday night to stay inside his house.
"I was trying to watch which way the smoke was blowing," Blash said.
After working at the Pinova plant, formerly called Hercules, for decades before retiring, Blash was well aware of how dangerous the fire could become.
"I know those possibilities," Blash said.
He was thankful to see the facility mostly quiet on Sunday and that the firefighters were able to successfully extinguish the blaze.
The fire first ignited around sunrise Saturday and sent a black cloud of smoke over the St. Simons Sound and the southern tip of St. Simons Island before firefighters knocked it down. The blaze sparked again at around 2 p.m. This time possibly burning chemicals used at the plant.
Smoke again blew across the marshes and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory for a mile-wide area around the plant, 2801 Cook Street in Brunswick, and on St. Simons Island for areas north of the airport.
An evacuation order was later issued for the areas within a half-mile of the plant as air drops were called into knock the fire down and help firefighters on the ground contain it. A temporary shelter was set up by the American Red Cross at Howard Coffin Park.
The shelter in place and evacuation orders were lifted by shortly after 10 p.m., after multiple air drops.
"Fire is out," a message from the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency said. "Crews will be deploying foam for the next hour."
The State Fire Marshall and the State Environmental Protection Division also responded to the fire.
Pinova processes specialty rosin and polyterpene resin from pine stumps. The resin is used in numerous applications including fragrances and food products like chewing gum, sports drinks and makeup as well as tapes and road-paving materials. Pinova is a subsidiary of DRT, an international company specializing in plant-based raw materials.
Terpene Resin is a hydrocarbon material and therefore is highly flammable.