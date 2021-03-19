The Emerald Princess Casino cruise ship is back in business following a fire that destroyed its ticket office late Saturday night.
A temporary ticket office has been set up on the same property, and parking will remain the same.
The cruises have returned to their regular schedule.
“It’s in the same space but obviously not the same building,” said Hogan Dyer with Hatched Media Group, the company that handles communications for the casino boat. “We have a temporary office set up right now.”
The building that burned is at the site where the Emerald Princess II docks, at the southern foot of the Sidney Lanier Bridge. The property is owned by Jekyll Island Authority and leased to the Emerald Princess, which owns the building that burned down.
JIA offered support following the fire to help the casino boat return to normal operations.
“The entire Jekyll Island Authority and (executive director) Jones Hooks over there have been absolutely instrumental in helping us find a sense of normalcy,” Dyer said. “They’ve been there to answer questions and help guide us along the way.”
JIA provided recommendations and contacts for mobile facilities that the authority has used in the past for construction projects, including for shop tenants when the Beach Village was undergoing its construction, said Alexa Orndoff, director of marketing and communications for JIA.
“The Emerald Princess is a current lease holder, and we had some contacts that we could readily pass along to them in determining their temporary ticketing and office facility,” she said.
The temporary solution will likely be in place for a couple of months, Dyer said, before new construction begins.
Firefighters were alerted about the fire at 10:34 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find the building engulfed in flames. The blaze was mostly extinguished by 1 a.m. Sunday but was a total loss. No one was injured in the fire.
“We appreciate the tremendous support we’ve seen from the community and the efforts we saw from the first responders on that night, especially the Glynn County Fire and Rescue and all the other counties that came together with their fire crews,” Dyer said.