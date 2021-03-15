While the fire that engulfed the ticket office of the Emerald Princess Casino cruise ship was certainly attention-grabbing, it’s not likely to set the ship’s schedule back much.
Hogan Dyer, with Hatched Media Group, the company that handles communication for the casino, said the cruise ship should be back on its regular schedule by Thursday.
“We’re taking it step-by-step, getting our game plan in place,” Dyer said. “We’re breathing a nice big sigh of relief that no one was harmed. All our crew and passengers were out at sea during the fire so, aside from the firefighters, there was no one around … We want to say thank you from every single member of the crew and team to the first responders.”
The Emerald Princess II does not sail on Mondays through Wednesdays, he continued. Aside from the cancellation of a Sunday cruise, the company does not anticipate much interruption to its usual sailing schedule.
Dyer said a temporary ticket office should be in place soon, in the parking lot of the damaged structure, just off the southern end of the Sidney Lanier Bridge. Although phones are temporarily out of service, he said the company is working to get all lines of communication restored. In the meantime, email and Facebook will be the primary means to get in touch with the casino ship.
“We’re not leaving the property or anything like that. No final decision has been made, but we’re taking it one step at a time,” Dyer said. “ … We’re telling everybody for any immediate information they need, our Facebook is a good place to go. Our website is also a good place to go right now.”
The structure that held the casino ship's ticket office is a complete loss, per county fire rescue officials, but Dyer declined to discuss the cost of the fire or potential damage to cars in the packed parking lot Saturday night.
After getting a call from a security guard at 10:34 p.m. Saturday, firefighters arrived to find the building engulfed in flames. By 11:45 p.m. Saturday, the blaze was contained, according to Glynn County Fire Chief R.K. Jordan, and was mostly extinguished by 1 a.m. Sunday.
It was reported the fire started at the southeastern corner of the building and spread from there, Jordan said. The cause of the fire was unknown Sunday morning and Dyer said Monday that he did not have any further information.
“The most prominent information is we’re doing good,” Dyer said. “We’re taking it slow and we’ll be back in swinging at full capacity on Thursday.”