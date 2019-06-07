Five days before jury selection for the trial of a petition to remove McIntosh County Clerk of Court Rebecca McFerrin from office, the embattled clerk has resigned.
Although the resignation is not effective until Sept. 30, District Attorney Tom Durden notified the court he has dismissed the removal of a petition he filed after an appointed panel filed an investigative report detailing numbers of failures in McFerrin’s office.
In his dismissal Durden cited McFerrin’s resignation and said the resolution reflects an “agreed upon resolution” between the parties in consultation with the original complainants and elected county officials.
In her June 5 resignation letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, McFerrin said it had been “the greatest privilege” of her life to have served the citizens of the county for 14 years, first as a deputy clerk of court and, for the past 3½ years, as clerk of court.
“During that time I have [striven] to faithfully execute the duties of my office in a manner that protects the best interests of the citizens of McIntosh County,’’ she wrote.
She expressed regret that recent events had distracted from the office’s work that is important to her and to citizens and to the office’s objectives.
“With that in mind, I believe it is in the best interests of the citizens I was elected to serve that I resign my office in an effort to ensure that the duties of the clerk’s office are carried out without additional unnecessary distractions,’’ she noted.
Her lawyer, Luke Moses, said McFerrin’s letter reflects her goal of sparing the county the spectacle of a public trial and perhaps several.
“I’m glad we could reach a resolution that was in the best interests of all parties involved, the state, Mrs. McFerrin and, most especially, the citizens of McIntosh County,’’ Moses said.
McFerrin made her resignation effective at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30, the end of the county’s fiscal year, and said, until then, Long County Clerk of Court Sherry Long will supervise activities in the office. Long also chairs the District 1 Council of the Council of Superior Court Clerks. After that date, Chief Deputy Clerk of Court Carolyn Palmer will become the interim clerk of court. Palmer has been running the office during McFerrin’s suspension, and the succession of the chief deputy is also a provision of state law.
The original complainants to whom Durden referred were Chief Superior Court Judge Robert Russell and State Court Judge C. Jean Bolin, who sent a letter in October to Kemp’s predecessor Gov. Nathan Deal. In the letter, which was joined by other court officials, the judges asserted criminal defendants had remained jailed without timely bond hearings because McFerrin had failed to enter their cases into the court database, purposely in the case of one traffic and drug defendant. Kemp had appointed the state attorney general and two county clerks of court to investigate the allegations. With McFerrin’s cooperation, the panel investigated and filed a report in which they asserted they had verified the judges’ allegations and added a laundry list of other shortcomings including that McFerrin had deleted from the court files a 101 mph speeding citation against her husband, James Glenn McFerrin. In his petition to remove McFerrin, Durden cited the latter as indictable as a felony violation of an oath of office.
McFerrin was under a 60-day suspension that Kemp handed down March 25, and a trial was set to begin Tuesday before Senior Superior Court Judge Michael L. Karpf, a Savannah judge appointed to the case.
The panel also asserted that McFerrin had excused so many potential jurors that trials could not be held, appeared unconcerned about a chaotic jury selection process, did not understand child support procedures and had signed documents that required judges’ approval. Records of some hearings and other court proceedings appeared to have been lost altogether, the panel said in its report.