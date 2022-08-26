The Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico have been fairly quiet in the first three months of the 2022 hurricane season.
Maybe even a little too quiet, cautioned Al Sandrik, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
Even as he spoke Thursday to about 50 emergency management officials gathered at the Glynn County Emergency Operations Center, there were three tropical weather systems developing in distant waters that could become cause for concern locally, Sandrik said. And while the hurricane season has produced just three tropical storms this year, no one in the room planned on letting their guard down on the home stretch to November.
“It’s been a quiet season so far, but we have some things changing in the atmosphere,” Sandrik said, referring to a pair of tropical systems lined up off the coast of Africa and “something brewing in the Gulf. “That’s the three storms we’re watching right now.”
Another concern for Sandrik is a recent warming trend along coastal Georgia waters, a development that could strengthen incoming storms upon landfall. A distant offshore eddy has swirled warmer waters from the Gulf Stream into the relatively shallow coastal shelf over the last couple of weeks, he said.
Hurricanes and tropical storms feed off of warm waters.
“Right now, on the Georgia shelf, it is running out of bottom before it’s running out of warmer water,” Sandrik said. “It’s hard to tell where the Gulf Stream ends and Georgia’s shelf waters begin.”
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, called the Hurricane Preparedness Roundtable of first responders, emergency managers and infrastructure officials. Participants included emergency management directors representing counties that included Glynn, Camden, Charlton and Effingham.
Federal and state emergency management officials also were on hand, as well as Georgia Power and hospital representatives. Elected officials also attended, including County Commissioner Wayne Neal and state Rep.-elect Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island.
The 90-minute session allowed officials from varios regions to come together and better understand their distinct roles. They included EMA directors from both coastal and inland counties who might have to coordinate evacuees from one region to the other.
“It’s important that we know who each other is and that we know how to communicate with each other,” Carter said. “We need to know what our respective role is and when to stay in our lanes.”
Hurricane evacuation scenarios occupied a large portion of the discussion. Officials asked about state and federal reimbursements for emergency money spent during evacuations.
Some representatives of inland counties noted that they will be tasked with sheltering evacuees from coastal counties. Even though these counties might not experience dangerous weather, the time and expense would still be considerable.
“It’s so many people that it packs your town,” one official said. “And it’s double the EMS calls and double the police calls. And if that’s not included (in determining funds dispensed). That’s not good.”
Coastal county officials expressed concern about public reaction to evacuation orders. They noted the importance of coordinating evacuation orders with neighboring coastal counties and with state officials as well as with officials from neighboring Florida and South Carolina.
Reentry after an evacuation also poses challenges. The work performed by power crews and other emergency workers to restore safe conditions during the evacuation is essential. Although residents may be clamoring to return home, a safe environment must be restored first, they agreed. Power and other utility crews get three times as much work done in the time before evacuees return, one official said.
Others raised concerns about the availability of materials such as replacement power poles, transformers and generators. Such items may not be as handy in emergency situations as they once were in the post-COVID economy.
Jay Wiggins, director of security at Sea Island, sat in on the roundtable. As a former director of the Glynn County EMA, he is no stranger to public sector emergency management. The veteran public safety servant headed the county EMA during the destruction wrought by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and the effects of powerful Tropical Storm Irma the following year.
“Y’all, we’ve done this before,” Wiggins said. “And we’ve done it pretty successfully. We’re a group that communicates very well. And it’s all about communication.”
Afterward, Carter felt like the roundtable had proven worthwhile. Officials left with a better understanding of what will be expected of them should a storm threaten Coastal Georgia.
“This is a good group with a lot of experience and a lot of expertise,” Carter said. “Not one of us is as smart as all of us. We all know each other, and we depend on each other.”