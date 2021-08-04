The acting director of Glynn County’s Emergency Management Agency informed county officials Monday of his intent to resign in one month.
Alec Eaton, who has served as the county’s interim EMA director since early 2020, submitted his 30-day notice in a resignation letter provided Tuesday to The Brunswick News.
Eaton stepped up to serve as interim director after the county asked former director Jay Wiggins in February 2020 to serve as the interim county police chief following the indictment of Chief John Powell and others on malfeasance charges.
Glynn County is already working to fill the EMA director position, said Matthew Kent, public communications manager for Glynn County.
“The county is in the process of posting the position through Human Resources for an EMA director and intends to move forward with interviewing and hiring as soon as possible,” Kent said.
Eaton relayed his formal resignation, to be effective Sept. 3, in a letter with the subject line “Resignation” sent Monday to county attorney Aaron Mumford and chief financial officer Tamara Munson.
His departure date is around the height of the Atlantic hurricane season.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve, within the Public Safety Sector, both Glynn County and its citizens over the last five years,” Eaton wrote.
“I will hold dear the relationships of those that I have had the privilege to work with side by side through hurricanes, beached whales, overturned ships, community outreach events, spreading awareness, and being a part of expanding the involvement of Emergency Management in our community.”
He also offered assistance during the transition period.
“Thank you for the great opportunity, your teamwork, and your support,” Eaton concluded, signing off as interim director.
Eaton did not respond to requests for comment from The News by deadline Tuesday.