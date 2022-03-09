Austin Irby’s destiny revealed itself when he was just a child watching old movies on television when a black-and-white film from 1957 literally rocked his young world.
“Jailhouse Rock” showcased the talents of a musical icon from Tupelo, Miss., who is known to millions worldwide, but how could a 10-year-old boy have known that?
“We were watching TV and ‘Jailhouse Rock’ came on. I was just mesmerized,” Irby, 26, told The News on Tuesday. “I thought, this guy is just incredible. The whole package — the moves, the voice, the presence. I said, ‘I want to do what he’s doing.’”
Irby will be the first to tell you that nobody can do what Elvis did. But he and 23 other Elvis tribute artists will be giving it their best beginning Thursday in downtown Brunswick at the Ritz Theatre. The Georgia Tribute Festival runs through Sunday, with matinee and evening Elvis tribute shows daily.
As in past years, Elvis sightings will abound in downtown Brunswick, including free tribute artist concerts in the city’s popular downtown squares.
This celebration of all things Elvis has played out in Brunswick since 2013.
The winner of this year’s tribute festival contest will go on to represent the Peach State in the 35th Images of the King World Championship in August in Memphis, Tenn.
Alex Mitchell was judged the Georgia Tribute Festival’s champ in 2020, but he is more interested in winning the hearts of the Elvis fans who will gather for the shows this week.
“I can count on one hand the overall contests I’ve won, but more times than I can count I’ve won the fan favorite (award),” said Mitchell, 27. “At the end of the day, the opinion of the fans means a lot more to me than a judge’s decision. If it wasn’t for y’all, I would be playing dress-up in the dark.”
Like Irby, Mitchell’s Elvis calling came at a tender age. The Conway, S.C., native was first introduced to the King’s music at an Elvis tribute event when he was 11 years years old.
“I saw all these tribute artists and from that point on I was hooked,” Mitchell said. “I was like, wait, this is a job? You can get paid to do this?”
With singing chops like Mitchell’s, plus a respectful and diligent devotion to the legendary man behind the tribute craft’s mythical idol, the answer to that last question has been a resounding yes. Mitchell performs Elvis tributes up and down the Eastern Seaboard, on Caribbean cruise ships and even out in Vegas.
“Once you put that suit on, it’s like a light switch cuts on, and it’s showtime,” Mitchell said. “I love it. I’ve had a blast. Even though it’s my job, it’s never felt like one.”
Mitchell is partial to Elvis’s Vegas era of the late 1960s and early ‘70s, with the flashy suits and martial arts-inspired stage moves. Plus, he said, the latter era broadens the spectrum of the repertoire to everything from 1969’s “Suspicious Minds” to early rockers like 1956’s “Heartbreak Hotel.”
“I like Vegas Elvis because he was just so relaxed and so together,” Mitchell said. “And when you do that, in the concerts of that era he’s still singing all his early stuff from the 1950s.”
A testament to the young leading man in that old black-and-white movie that first hooked him, Irby is a fan of the gritty early Elvis era that shaped a musical genre with hits like “That’s All Right” and “Hound Dog.”
“My favorite? Man, it’s really hard to tell,” Irby said. “But if I had to pick a favorite, as far as watching him, I would have to say the early years. Because it was so raw back then. 1956 for sure.”
But if it were just a love of Elvis and his music, anybody could be a tribute artist. Growing up in Honea Path, S.C., Irby was singing gospel and playing guitar in the family church by the time he could tie his own shoes. He has been channeling Elvis through that fine-tuned voice since he was a teenager.
He performed in the first Georgia Tribute Festival in Brunswick at 16 years old in 2013 and has returned to participate every year since.
“When I’m on stage, I try to get as close as I can to the real Elvis,” Irby said. “It consists of a lot of work between the hairspray and the gels and makeup. But when I’m off stage with my fans, whether I’m in costume or not, I’m just me.”
Mitchell takes a similar approach to his craft. In addition to Elvis, he has been known to croon such iconic artists as Tom Jones, Bobby Darin and Frank Sinatra.
“I was born entirely in the wrong generation,” Mitchell said with a laugh.
Both performers express a genuine regard for Elvis the human being, a man of humble beginnings who always treated his fans with gratitude and generosity.
“I think there’s a fine line there,” Mitchell said. “It’s got to be more than just a novelty. Even when I’m on stage, I don’t refer to myself as Elvis. I just refer to myself as Alex Mitchell. But I don’t think this is something that’s ever going to go away.”
Not as long as there are artists like Mitchell and Irby keeping the memory of Elvis Aaron Presley alive for the fans who find his legacy timeless.
“The fans love us for loving Elvis and we love them for loving Elvis,” Irby said. “We are, first and foremost, Elvis fans.”
For more information, call 888-406-5885 or go to www.tributefestival.rocks/georgia.