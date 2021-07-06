Elsa will make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday morning and reach the Golden Isles the same day as a weakened tropical storm, according to preliminary tracking information provided by the National Hurricane Center.
The track has Elsa moving northeastward through Coastal Georgia counties and up through South Carolina.
Residents should stay tuned to advisories from the National Weather Service and the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency.
An Air Force reconnaissance plane was scheduled to collect the latest data on Elsa on Monday evening once the storm left Cuba and entered the Florida Straits. Information gathered at that time could produce an updated track of Elsa’s projected movement and strength.
Tropical storms pack winds between 39 to 73 mph.
The Golden Isles and surrounding counties will experience rain potentially heavy enough at times to cause some flooding and wind gusts potentially high enough to cause property damage.
Impacts of the storm could begin being felt as early as tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Power outages also may occur. Gusts may be high enough at times to down trees rooted in soggy soil and blow small limbs and larger branches into power lines.
Swimmers should be aware of dangerous rip tides.
The first hurricane of the 2021 season, Elsa left a path of death and destruction behind Friday in the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean, where the storm entered as a Category 1 hurricane before losing strength.
Early reports put the death toll as of 4 p.m. Monday at three. The report did not include Elsa’s trek across Cuba.
Barbados, last hit by a hurricane 65 years ago, and Saint Lucia endured gusts nearing or exceeding 80 mph.
One death was reported in Soufriere, St. Lucia, where winds knocked out power to 30% of the customers on the island and tore roofs off government buildings, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency.
The Dominican Republic reported two deaths. A 15-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died in separate incidents from collapsed walls, according to The Associated Press.