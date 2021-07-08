Nine people were hospitalized Wednesday night after a tornado spawned by Tropical Storm Elsa struck Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
The twister swept across the ballistic missile submarine base overturning vehicles at the base’s RV park, where the injuries occurred.
Emergency officials from outside the base helped transport the injured to local hospitals where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries including broken bones.
A base-wide tornado warning was issued at 8:48 p.m., and it made landfall on base two minutes later.
Other facilities were also damaged on base, but the ballistic missile submarines on base and other critical facilities were unharmed, base officials said.
The tornado also struck areas of St. Marys, where officials are still assessing the damage.