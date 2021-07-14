Elsa floods damage Salvation Army

At the Salvation Army on Union Street, it’s almost as if whoever is in charge of flooding said, “Uh oh. Missed a spot,” and sent Tropical Storm last week to finish the job.
Not only did the water from the torrential and sudden rain flood the Salvation Army’s worship hall on Union Street for the second time in 10 months, it also crept into a storage area where Christmas items are stored.
The sanctuary has been unusable since last September when heavy rain sent the water rising throughout much of Brunswick. The carpet was ripped up, the pews removed and damaged dry wall removed to prepare for repairs, Maj. Pam Starr said.
But the repairs were never completed because contractors who said they wanted the job never showed up to do the work, Starr said.
She has a reliable contractor coming, but she said there will be a change order.
“I’ve already called him and said, ‘I’ve got some more work for you,’’’ she said.
“There was very little damage, but I think the flooring will have to be replaced,’’ Starr said.
The Christmas kettle stands were stored there along with some toys left over from last year.
Of the leftover toys, Starr said, “Everyone was generous at the very end.’’
Among them were three new bicycles that will be given away this year, and most of the items were stacked on pallets just out of reach of the flood, but Starr said it is likely a few of the toys may not be usable. There are spots of silt on the floors and stuck to the exterior walls and two inches up from the bottoms of doors.
Meanwhile, the only thing in the worship hall are a few cots. Since the flood of September, church services have been conducted in the administrative offices.
The cots remain from the early days of the pandemic when Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter in place order. The Salvation Army had from 40 to 50 people who stayed there around the clock. That exceeded the capacity of the shelter so the sanctuary served as a sleeping area for the overflow.
Starr said she doesn’t know when the repairs will be complete and she can resume services inside the traditional worship hall.