Jekyll Island experienced minor tree damage and isolated power outages Wednesday night when Tropical Storm Elsa blew through Glynn County.
Power outages occurred on the island from 7 to 9 p.m., said Noel Jensen, deputy executive director for the Jekyll Island Authority.
“Georgia Power did a really good job responding and getting the power back up very quickly,” Jensen said.
A little after 7 p.m., Jekyll recorded a 58 mph wind gust, which was noted by a wind gauge set up near Great Dunes beach access.
Elsa brought significant rain and caused serious flooding in other parts of Glynn County, including downtown Brunswick.
The Emergency Operations Center, which includes emergency management, county, city, JIA and other local officials, was activated and ready to respond to whatever impacts Elsa caused, Jensen said.
“We were preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” he said.
JIA began preparing well in advance for this year’s hurricane season. The authority participated in May in a hurricane preparation exercise that involved other EOC participants. Jensen said that event helps him ensure that all of Jekyll’s plans are in place for potential storms.
“We take these storms seriously, and we prepare well in advance,” he said.
Jekyll staff began getting the island ready last week for potentially serious rains and winds brought by Elsa by removing fragile property, boarding up the stained glass windows on Faith Chapel and more.
Jekyll residents are able to sign up online to receive emergency alerts through Nixle Alerts at jekyllisland.com/livinghere/emergency-preparedness.
“Our Nixle was sending out alerts, and not just the warnings from the National Weather Service,” Jensen said. “... That’s the main platform we send out our messaging.”