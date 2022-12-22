Demolition of the former Golden Isles Inn got started a little earlier than expected.

Neal Boatright, owner of Boatright Construction Co., told The News last week that the demolition could start in early January. He followed that up on Monday with a notification that it would be happening on Wednesday.

More from this section

Revolutionary War veterans honored

Revolutionary War veterans honored

Members of the Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution laid Christmas wreaths Monday at the graves of some of Glynn County’s — and America’s — oldest veterans.