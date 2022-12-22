Demolition of the former Golden Isles Inn got started a little earlier than expected.
Neal Boatright, owner of Boatright Construction Co., told The News last week that the demolition could start in early January. He followed that up on Monday with a notification that it would be happening on Wednesday.
Boatright said demolition of the abandoned hotel could cost upwards of $500,000, not including the derelict trailer park next door. All the asbestos that was in the building was removed before the city issued the demolition permit, he said. All that remains is to knock down the building and transport the metals, wood, flooring and glass to their appropriate disposal locations. Any of the stone and rock-like material, like concrete, will be recycled.
“Waste is very expensive now to get rid of so all the construction products — rock, concrete, brick, whatever — we grind that into a material called underlayment for asphalt parking lots,” Boatright said.
Underlayment is essentially any kind of aggregate used to support pavement, he said. Everywhere you see asphalt, Boatright says there have to be 6-12 inches of underlayment to support it. His crew will take all the material to a concrete crusher to grind it down before using it in other local projects.
“All of this underlayment that we’re going to crush will either be used on this site or the site we’re building on Chapel Crossing Road,” Boatright said, referring to a new apartment complex near the Glynn Place Mall. “It’s going to get cleaned up, and when we get finished the county’s going to be proud of it.”
Once the hotel is torn down, the crew will immediately begin on the trailer park next door.
“None of this could be done without Vassa Cate (owner of Maritime Homes LLC),” Boatright said. “He’s the developer and he’s the person who should get all the credit.”
The City Commission approved in October Cate’s annexation and rezoning request for the property at 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave., which will pave the way for a new housing and commercial complex on the property. The project is currently in the concept phase.
A concept plan showed 216 apartment units in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure. City officials will review more detailed plans at public meetings as they are developed.
Brian Hunt of Roberts Civil Engineering, who represented the developer at the City Commission meeting in October, said the project’s proximity to U.S. 17, the marsh and waterways mean the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers all have to sign off on the project.