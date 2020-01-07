The Governor’s Office of Student Achievement recently announced that three local elementary schools were among 130 schools named to 2019 Greatest Gains school awards list.
These schools were chosen from among around 2,220 public schools in Georgia. The local school included in the list were Golden Isles, Oglethorpe Point and Sterling elementary schools.
Golden Isles and Oglethorpe Point elementary schools both earned bronze scores, which signifies the 93rd percentile. Sterling Elementary received silver, signifying the 95th percentile. In addition to the state awards, each school will receive a certificate and banner to display.
“This is a wonderful achievement for these schools and a big compliment to all of their teachers, staff, administrators and community members who remain dedicated to our vision to be a premiere school system,” said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools. “We couldn’t be prouder.”
The school awards, developed by GOSA and approved by the State Board of Education, are part of Georgia’s Single Statewide Accountability System. Greatest Gains schools must earn a three-year average CCRPI Progress Score that ranks in at least the 93rd percentile. Each award category has four tiers: platinum, gold, silver and bronze.
GOSA revised the criteria for the SSAS awards in 2018 to account for changes made to the CCRPI formula.