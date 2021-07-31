Elementary schools mamed Title I Reward Schools
The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2020-21 list of Reward Schools, or the Title I schools that made the most progress in improving student performance. This year, Golden Isles and Sterling elementary schools were among 157 public schools in 77 districts in Georgia to be identified as Reward Schools.
“This recognition is evidence of the significant progress our schools have made to improve student achievement, and a testimony to the deliberate effort that was invested to close achievement gaps by staff, students, parents and the community. We are very proud of these schools,” said Superintendent Scott Spence, in a press release.
A Reward School is among the 5% of Title I schools in the state that have made the most progress in improving the performance of all students over the most recent two years on the statewide assessments. Because assessments were not administered in the 2019-20 school year, this year’s list is based on 2018-19 and 2019-20 data.
A school may not be classified as a Title I Reward School if it is also identified for Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) or Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI).
— The Brunswick News