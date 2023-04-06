Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s Electronics Recycling and More event is coming back April 22, and volunteers are still needed to staff the occasion.

There are also a few changes to the nearly 20-year-old event.

More from this section

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.