Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s Electronics Recycling and More event is coming back April 22, and volunteers are still needed to staff the occasion.
There are also a few changes to the nearly 20-year-old event.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s Electronics Recycling and More event is coming back April 22, and volunteers are still needed to staff the occasion.
There are also a few changes to the nearly 20-year-old event.
The event will still be at the Glynn Place Mall, but this year it will be held in the old Sears parking lot, said Lea King-Badyna, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s executive director.
It is also only a three-hour event this year, from 9 a.m. to noon. Attendees are asked to use the Altama Connector entrance by Arby’s to access the event.
Ensuring the morning runs smoothly requires manpower, King-Badyna said, which is why she welcomes volunteers in the form of high school students and adults.
“It gets extremely busy,” she said.
Volunteers will help unload vehicles as recyclers drive through the event and drop off everything from old electronics to scrap metal, prescription drugs, textiles and more.
“To streamline, we ask that folks stay in their vehicles so that our volunteers can remove the items,” King-Badyna said. “If people get out of their cars, it slows things down immensely.”
There is a $5 suggested donation per vehicle.
Because the service provider who recycles televisions and old CRT computer monitors must dispose of some hazardous materials, there is a $20 fee per television and a $10 fee per monitor, King-Badyna said.
While electronics like modems, CPUs, keyboards, printers, and CD players, to name a few items, will be accepted, so will many other items. There are also a few items that won’t be accepted, King-Badyna said. There is no sensitive document shredding offered, no light bulbs will be accepted and no small appliances or vacuum cleaners are accepted.
“This is a much-anticipated event,” King-Badyna said. “People save their stuff all year to bring to us for this event.”
It is also an event that is a community effort, said Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s board chairman, Clement Cullens.
“Many community partners and volunteers come together to make this important waste reduction community outreach event happen,” he said. “Joining in Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup in this way makes not only a local difference but contributes to a positive national difference as well.”
King-Badyna said there are several businesses around town that accept these items year-round. She is happy to help people find the proper place to dispose of old stuff and directs people to call her at 912-279-1490 for guidance.
That is also the number to call for anyone wanting to volunteer to help on April 22.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Employees at the Pinova plant in Brunswick are now greeted at work each day by a newly painted mural created by a group of Brunswick High School students.
Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.
A new partnership agreement between two local colleges will allow students pursuing higher education in the Golden Isles to more easily attain bachelor’s degrees.
St. Marys City Councilman-elect John “Chad” Ingram may have had some uncomfortable moments before he took the oath of office at Monday’s meeting.
Roger “Rabbit” Cummings doesn’t know exactly how long he and the two crew members of the Miss Hopkins shrimp trawler floated in the water after jumping from the burning boat, but it seemed like a while.
Partners in a group that investigates and prosecutes child abuse and cares for victims gathered at a symbolic double row of silver-and-white pinwheels Monday to open a month-long series of awareness and education programs.