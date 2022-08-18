It was a dark and stormy evening when the Glynn County Commission’s Thursday meeting was cut short by an electrical shortage in the old Glynn County Courthouse.
Thunder rumbled and rain poured during the 6 p.m. meeting, apparently causing a shortage in a light switch near the back of the building at around 6:21 p.m., Commissioner Bill Brunson told The News after the meeting was stopped.
During a hearing on a variance request, Brunson noted an odor coming from one of the rooms behind the commission’s dais. Acting Commission Chairman Wayne Neal called the meeting to a halt and asked attendees to head to the second floor.
Firefighters were called and the meeting was formally stopped on advice from interim county Fire Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo, said County Attorney Aaron Mumford.
Only three zoning and land use public hearings remained on the agenda.
New public hearings will have to be advertised 15 days in advance to meet legal requirements, said Community Development Director Pamela Thompson. They may not appear at the commission’s next meeting on Sept. 1.
Commissioners approved five items on a consent agenda, including a funding agreement with Safe Harbor Children’s Center using America Rescue Plan Act dollars. They also agreed to issue a request for proposal for East Beach lifeguard tower designs, a reduction in Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority funding due to staffing shortages and COVID-related setbacks and a contract allowing the Glynn County Police Department to use the old Glynn County Animal Control shelter on U.S. 17 as a training facility.
The meeting was stopped during a hearing on a request to reverse a decision by the county Zoning Board of Appeals. The board had denied a variance request for a deck at 111 Hamilton St., which encroaches into the side and rear development setbacks.
The deck was already built when the application for a variance request was filed, said Community Development Director Pam Thompson.
Jeff Carter, speaking on behalf of the owner, Amie Carter, explained they didn’t think they needed county approval for the project. He said it was not simple non-compliance with local code. A lot of thought went into its design. Carter said compaction of the soil is a leading killer of trees in an urban environment. As such, the deck sits off the ground about six inches, allowing air and water to reach the tree’s roots.
“I hope you can see our intentions were genuine,” Carter said. “... Otherwise we would have put pavers in the ground and moved forward.”
Nearby resident Stan Kyker spoke in opposition, but was interested when the second-floor meeting room had to be vacated.
Commissioners were also unable to rule on a request to rezone 27 acres of land at 2662 U.S. 17 to allow for residential development, a request to abandon a section of alleyway in the St. Simons Heights neighborhood and election of a new vice chairman.