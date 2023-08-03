Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay’s original electrical infrastructure is getting a major overhaul.
The $49.5 million in improvements are part of the National Defense Authorization Act passed this week by the U.S. Senate.
Kings Bay is home to the Navy’s Atlantic Coast fleet of ballistic missile submarines. It is running off electrical infrastructure from the late 1970s when the base was constructed.
Scott Bassett, public information officer at Kings Bay, said funding for the improvements has little to do with ongoing preparations for the arrival of the Columbia-class submarines currently under construction.
Like the base’s roads, the electrical system is more than 40 years old and is showing its age.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia., supported the defense bill which includes improved base housing and provisions protecting service members from debt collector harassment.
The bill also includes a 5.2% pay raise for military service members and the Department of Defense workforce.
“By keeping the people centered in policy making and gathering bipartisan support, we’ve strengthened vital resources, ensuring our service members and their loved ones receive the support they deserve,” he said.
The legislation will be reconciled with the House-passed version of the bill in a conference committee.
“Our service members are the best among us, and it’s our duty as a nation to take care of them while they’re serving and beyond,” Warnock said. “I am proud to have secured these wins for Georgia’s service members, military families and base communities, recognizing their sacrifices and dedication to protecting our freedoms. By centering people in our policy making, we were able to gather bipartisan support to pass legislation that strengthens vital resources for our service members and military families, ensuring our service members and their loved ones receive the support they deserve.”
