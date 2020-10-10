The Georgia General Assembly passes dozens of new laws and amendments to laws each year, but some require the consent of citizens.
Three items fall into that category in the Nov. 3 general election — two amendments to the Georgia Constitution and a referendum to provide a special property tax exemption. There’s also a local referendum that will determine whether the Glynn County School Board gets another 1 percent special-purpose local-option sales tax.
First on the ballot is House Resolution 164, which reads: “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize the General Assembly to dedicate revenues derived from fees or taxes to the public purpose for which such fees or taxes were intended?”
A House action sponsored by outgoing Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, in the state Senate, HR 164, asks citizens to vote on a constitutional amendment to put greater restrictions on state revenue.
The Georgia Constitution does not require the state government to spend money collected for a specific purpose via fees or taxes on the intended purpose, Ligon said. Many times money collected for, say, tire removal is not spent on removing tires.
“A statute will say it is to be used for this purpose, but actually what happens is it goes into the general fund, and it has to be allocated through the appropriations process,” Ligon explained. “Revenues from fees go into the general fund, and sometimes in the appropriations process all the revenues don’t go to that specific purpose because the constitution does not [require] that.”
If HR 164 passes, a constitutional amendment addressing the issue will go into effect on Jan. 1.
The amendment includes some limitations, Ligon noted. It would not apply if the funds in question are equal than or greater to 1 percent of the state budget or in the event of a financial emergency.
According to the resolution, the governor can declare a financial emergency when the state government’s total income drops by 3 percent or more in one year or if the state experiences three back-to-back months of declining revenue. The General Assembly must vote to support the governor’s declaration before it can take effect.
House Resolution 1023 proposes a second constitutional amendment: “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to waive sovereign immunity and allow the people of Georgia to petition the superior court for relief from governmental acts done outside the scope of lawful authority or which violate the laws of this state, the Constitution of Georgia, or the Constitution of the United States?”
At the core of HR 1023 is sovereign immunity, a carryover from English common law which protects the state from lawsuits unless it specifically waives that protection.
“The concept is this: If a state or local government acts in an unconstitutional manner, there is a potential bar to a request for equitable or injunctive relief from the courts,” said Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, one of the resolution’s sponsors. “If this passes, there is a means by which a Georgia citizen could file suit to challenge an unconstitutional act by government officials.”
In two recent Georgia Supreme Court opinions — one in 2014 and another 2017 — justices determined neither the state nor state officials in their governmental capacity could be held legally accountable for passing unconstitutional laws.
Efstration said the legislature has tried to pass laws waiving immunity, but both were vetoed by Govs. Nathan Deal and Brian Kemp. Constitutional amendments are not subject to gubernatorial approval.
House Bill 344, the third question on the ballot, would offer a property tax exemption for certain charities: “Shall the act be approved which provides an exemption from ad valorem taxes for all real property owned by a purely public charity, if such charity is exempt from taxation under section 501c3 of the federal Internal Revenue Code and such real property is held exclusively for the purpose of building or repairing single-family homes to be financed by such charity to individuals using loans that shall not bear interest?”
“The goal here is homeownership,” said state Rep. Matthew Gambill, R-Cartersville. “We struggle statewide, it doesn’t matter where you go, with affordable housing.”
The bill, authored by Gambill, would allow for property tax forgiveness on lots donated to nonprofits like Habitat For Humanity as long as the lot is used for the express purpose of building or repairing a single-family home. The homes also must be financed with interest-free loans.
Such lots would be exempted from property taxes until the home is sold to a homeowner. If the charity sells the lot before finishing the home, or to someone other than a new homeowner, property taxes accrued to that point would come due.
Voters will also get the chance to decide how quickly some Glynn County Schools projects get completed via the proposed Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax IV.
The Glynn County Board of Education voted to place sales tax, proceeds from which are dedicated to educational purposes, on the ballot in July.
Top-dollar items on the $112 million list of proposed projects include a new Glyndale Elementary School and additions, renovations and modernization at St. Simons Elementary School at a total estimated cost of $48 million.
Another $52 million would be set aside for renovations and modifications to Golden Isles Elementary School, Oglethorpe Point Elementary School, Satilla Marsh Elementary School, Greer Elementary School, Goodyear Elementary School, Needwood Middle School, Sterling Elementary School, Jane Macon Middle School, Glynn Middle School, Risley Middle School, Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School.
New buses, more paved parking and improvements to athletic facilities would take a $5 million bite of the pie. The rest could go toward land acquisition, technology purchases and other school facility needs.
Early voting in the general election begins Monday.
Glynn County has three early voting polling locations open Oct. 12-30, one in the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, another in the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and one on St. Simons Island in Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road.
All three will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
All voting precincts will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
For more information, contact the Glynn County Board of Elections at 554-7060 or visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.