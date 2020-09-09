The Glynn County Board of Elections wants local voters to trust their absentee ballots with election workers.
Those who work for the county board, at least.
“We run a clean ship as far as absentee ballots are concerned,” Christian Redden, assistant elections and registration supervisor, told the board at its Tuesday meeting.
On the national level, news reports of attempts to subvert the will of the people via absentee ballot fraud have spread a fear that Redden believes is unwarranted.
While some other states or counties may experience issues securing elections, the Glynn County election system does not have any problems with accurately counting ballots, she said.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has been liberal with its praise of the local elections office, she continued, pointing to a recent trial audit of the state Senate District 3 race. The audit went off without a hitch, coming back with a greater than 99 percent certainty the results were accurate, she said.
Redden said the state picked Glynn to host the audit because it was confident the board would yield good results.
She asked members of the elections board to start a frank conversation with voters about election security in Glynn County via a public service announcement addressing concerns about election fraud.
“It just doesn’t apply here,” Redden said.
Board Chairwoman Patricia Gibson asked her to write a script for the PSA.
In other business, board members discussed an ongoing lawsuit with the Glynn County Commission over a referendum to abolish the Glynn County Police Department.
State legislators passed measures in June putting the referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot. County commissioners are challenging the referendum in court on constitutional grounds, suing both the Secretary of State’s office and the board of elections to block it.
The county has asked the court to declare the referendum unconstitutional and to stop the state from holding a referendum or enacting its results.
A hearing on a preliminary injunction is scheduled for Friday.
The board’s legal counsel, Mark Johnson, said it has done the best it could, and asked for one board member or supervisor to attend the hearing. The individual who attends may be called as a witness to testify to certain parts of the case.
“You’ve done a good job trying to follow the law in a very strange predicament,” Johnson told the board.
Gibson said a judge’s ruling on the referendum is “what (the board) wanted in the beginning.”