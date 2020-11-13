Officeholders fear voter fraud in the upcoming U.S. Senate runoff, but local elections officials say there’s little cause for concern.
Under the microscope is state law, which allows any Georgia resident to register to vote if they’re old enough absent another precluding factor, like a felony conviction. But what is a Georgia resident? State laws are based largely around a person’s intent or lack thereof to make Georgia their home, and elections officials say they have little to no ability to verify a prospective voter’s residency.
State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, among others, is quite concerned about the matter.
“You should have to live here for a period of time. It was my impression you had to be here for six months, but that’s not the case,” Hogan said.
More than anything, he’s worried about calls to action from public figures, like past Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, encouraging citizens from other states to move to Georgia to sway the upcoming U.S. Senate runoff.
Georgia Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face stiff Democratic opposition from Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. Neither incumbent was able to walk away from the general election with a clean win.
With registration for the runoff open until Dec. 7, Hogan thinks the state legislature is out of time to make any substantial changes to the rules.
“Whatever needed to be done needed to be done a long time ago,” Hogan said.
Per state code, it is a felony for non-residents to register to vote in Georgia. A resident is defined as someone intending to make the state their “permanent place of abode.”
Officials with the Glynn County Board of Elections say the state provides no ability to local registration officials to verify that intent or even current residency.
Staff at the county elections office aren’t particularly concerned about fraud in Glynn County, however, and Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell was skeptical anyone would try it in any other parts of the state.
“Are you going to commit a felony, talking hundreds of thousands of dollars and time in prison, for that? For that one vote?” Channell said.
That doesn’t mean he’s ignoring the possibility, however. The board of elections will have a record of people who registered before and after the general election, and that can be a powerful tool when paired with national databases that track voter registration information and changes of address.
“That will give us a pretty definitive list of people that are new registrations,” Channell said. “If we think there is some kind of voting irregularity, the state’s going to be able to go in there, they’re going to be able to say ‘OK, this person voted in this state in November, they voted here in January and then they’ve already relocated back.’ That’s going to be a pretty clear violation for the state to prosecute, and that would be a felony.”
Unusual patterns will be noted and reported to the Secretary of State, as well.
“If we get 20 new registrations to one house, that’s a flag,” Channell said.
It’s a slower process, but anytime someone newly registers or changes their address, he or she gets a registration card through the mail. If that card comes back to the elections office for any reason, Channell said the state will hear about it.
“Any we get back we will send to the state as a red flag for them to investigate immediately,” Channell said.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger committed during a press conference this week to investigating all claims of voter fraud.
Between the state’s efforts to investigate and prosecute fraud and local officials keeping an eye on new registrations, Channell said he isn’t very worried.
“I do not have any concerns here in Glynn County,” Channell said.