Members of the Glynn County Board of Elections met earlier this week to work out how to ask the Glynn County Commission for help with office space and poll worker pay.
“We’re trying to tee up a space argument not only for the main office and the staff, we’re tapped out ... but what are we going to do for (the early voting location on) St. Simons,” said Patricia Featherstone, one of the Glynn County Republican Party’s appointees to the board.
She’s not alone in this desire. At least four of the five board members feel the same. At a past meeting, they resolved to make a request of the county commission, which funds the elections office’s budget.
At the board’s meeting on Tuesday, she said a decision was reached to ask county commissioners to go along with an office space assessment to figure out how much more the office needs.
County commission chairman Wayne Neal said the county government is peripherally aware of the need for more space in the board’s office. The county is currently planning an overhaul of Glynn County Juvenile Court facilities in the same building, he said, but the board will be part of that overhaul process and may benefit from reallocation of space.
An early voting location on St. Simons Island is also likely to be an issue in the future. High turnout during recent elections is already pushing the capacity of the voting polling place at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2. Early voting polls must, by law, be located in a government-owned building, which leaves few other options, said Assistant Elections and Registration Supervisor Christina Redden.
“That leaves only the (Glynn County) Casino building, which is so heavily used by the community,” Redden said.
She said the board doesn’t want to use the Casino and take up space the public could use, so it is looking at other options.
The board also plans to ask the county commission for a budget increase to accommodate raises for poll workers. Expenses have steadily risen for the board over the years, and growing turnout only exacerbates budgetary constraints, Featherstone said.
“We do feel there’s an immediate need to do something for our poll managers and assistant poll managers, and we’re going to try to cover everyone,” Featherstone said.
Poll workers are paid $110 for working election day, poll managers $150 and assistant managers $125, she said. That hasn’t changed in years and it’s lower than most, including neighboring Camden County.
Members of the board of elections intend to make a presentation and request to the county commission at their Tuesday work session.
Exactly how much more money the board needs for poll worker raises is still being fine-tuned, Redden said.
As the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed, Featherstone said the elections board also discussed how to engage with the public.
“We had this huge interest in 2020 and all things related to it, and one of ours is not to let that subside. How do we keep that?” Featherstone said. “We want to capture and bottle some of that. There’s no amount of advertising budget that can do what happened in 2020.”
Over 42,000 people cast a ballot in the 2020 general election, an unprecedented number according to election officials. What caught the board by surprise in 2020 was the number of people taking advantage of mail-in and early voting, which accounted for 10,301 ballots and 24,797 votes respectively.