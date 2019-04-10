The Glynn County Board of Elections is gearing up to begin educating the public on new voting machines.
Georgia state legislators passed a bill overhauling the state’s election laws and requiring the purchase of at least $150 million in new voting machines. The state is still in the purchasing process and has yet to decide which voting machine supplier it will contract with, but board members said they need to be ready to educate the public on how the machines work.
“They all basically have the same thing,” said board member Ruby Robinson, at a meeting Tuesdsay.
Board Chairwoman Patty Gibson estimated the state will begin supplying new machines in November and said the five board members should keep their schedules open late this year and early next year.
“We’ll try to develop a program, so we’re all saying the same thing, and we’ll take a machine and get on the calendar for as many local civic groups as we can,” Gibson said. “We did that some years ago when we went to the touchscreen machines, and it’s time to do it again.”
Voting machine manufacturers showed off their products last month at a conference for elections officials on Jekyll Island.
“They do have 12 municipal sites they’ll be using the machines at in the fall elections. We’re not one of them,” Gibson said. “Hopefully if one is close enough, one of us will be appointed or delegated to go and just see how it’s going and see them firsthand.”
Board member Tommy Clark gave a quick recap of some topics of interest he took from the conference for those who couldn’t attend.
He touched on the required number of machines per voter — dropping from one machine per 200 voters to 250 — as well as the increased time a voter must remain inactive before being removed from the rolls and changes to voting age regulations.
“They’ve changed that now to where if you turn 18 on (the election) date or before, you’ll be allowed to vote (early),” Clark said.
In other business, the board briefly talked about the upcoming Brunswick municipal election.
Channell said the elections office will begin accepting applications for absentee ballots on May 9. The election is set for Nov. 5. Brunswick City Commission North Ward and South Ward seats, currently occupied by Johnny Cason and Julie Martin respectively, will be up for election.
Board members also discussed upgrades to the campaign finance features of its EasyVote election management software and progress on a project to scan voter registration documents into a digital database.
According to Channell, board staff is around 17 to 18 percent through the process. It comes in two steps: affixing barcodes to registration documents and then scanning them into the database. He estimated they’re around 20 to 21 percent done with barcodes, but a little behind on scanning.
Overall, the process is taking about as long as expected, he said.
The board voted to enter a closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss personnel matters, specifically applications for the elections and registration supervisor position.
Upon exiting, they voted to proceed with the interview process for their selected applicants.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for May 14.