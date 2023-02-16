Upgrades to voting systems, security threats and sweeping changes to election laws in Georgia were topics of discussion and training at the Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials on Jekyll Island this week.
The group convened at the Jekyll Island Convention Center Sunday through Wednesday and heard from the Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling. He told the crowd that Georgia leads the nation in elections and that the elections workers in the state do a great job, Georgia Public Broadcasting reported.
Local officials said the annual conference offers an opportunity to satisfy continuing education requirements and to network with other counties.
“It helps everybody share best practices across the state,” said Chris Channell, director of elections for Glynn County. “It keeps everyone on the same page.”
Elections laws change frequently and the conference is a chance to share how things are working locally and hear from others about what worked best there, he said.
Keith Rustin, vice chairman of the Glynn County Board of Elections, said much of the talk this year was about security, including threats that have been made against elections workers in recent years amid controversy over elections processes and security.
“We talked a lot about how important it is to report it,” Rustin said of the threats that are made. “If things aren’t reported, agencies don’t know about them and can’t coordinate a proper response. So it’s important we are reporting them.”
Rustin said other sessions at the conference offered refreshers and updates to help elections officials stay on top of the ever changing landscape.
“It’s good information, and it’s good networking with other counties and learning about best practices,” Rustin said. “It’s a great process for the organization.”