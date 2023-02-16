Upgrades to voting systems, security threats and sweeping changes to election laws in Georgia were topics of discussion and training at the Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials on Jekyll Island this week.

The group convened at the Jekyll Island Convention Center Sunday through Wednesday and heard from the Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling. He told the crowd that Georgia leads the nation in elections and that the elections workers in the state do a great job, Georgia Public Broadcasting reported.

More from this section

State schools leader touts career, tech programs

State schools leader touts career, tech programs

Not every child who graduates from public schools in Georgia needs to attend a four-year college for a liberal arts degree, which is why State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods said the state has built a robust and nation-leading career and technical education program.