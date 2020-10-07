Members of the Glynn County Board of Elections say they’re going to have to have a serious conversation with county commissioners soon about a lack of resources in the office.
Chairwoman Patricia Gibson said at the board’s Tuesday night meeting that the elections office is “working miracles” with the few resources it has.
While elections workers have been making due, Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell said the greatest shortages are in computers, workspace and trained personnel.
Outside of elections, poll workers help with taking calls and processing registration and absentee ballot applications. Poll workers can’t help all the time, he said, and turnover is high in the part-time positions that are intended to fill those roles.
The board also needs more computers. When processing applications, workers use computers that will be needed elsewhere when early voting begins on Monday.
“We use early voting computers, but when early voting starts we need them for early voting,” said assistant supervisor Christina Redden.
The third problem, space, will likely be the hardest to address, Channell said. He’s already working on reconfiguring the Gloucester Street elections office but didn’t think that would completely solve the problem.
Solutions will cost money, and Channell said there’s not much wiggle room in the board’s budget.
Glynn County provides the board’s budget, said board member Tommy Clark. The county government put cost-saving measures in effect due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and it is unlikely the county will see any increases in revenue without a tax increase or some other direct action, he said.
None of the issues mentioned Tuesday night will affect polling places. Channell said plenty of poll workers are already scheduled to work during early voting and on Election Day.
Patricia Featherstone, the most recent appointee to the board, said she wanted to look beyond just the main elections office to see if resources could be reduced or consolidated at polling places without affecting the voting experience.
Channell was quick to state a reduction in polling places does not translate directly into voter suppression. Glynn County currently has 20 voting precincts, and he said that could probably be reduced to 15 or 16 without issue.
Any major changes to polling places or staffing will not take place before the general election.