A record-breaking election conducted with new voting equipment was exactly what the Glynn County Board of Elections needed to determine what needed improvement.
First and foremost, the elections office needs more personnel, more computers and equipment for personnel, along with more space to put employees and store equipment, Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell told board members at a Tuesday meeting.
He illustrated his point using Lowndes County, which has a larger population but a lower percentage of registered voters, lower primary turnout and roughly equal turnout on election days.
Lowndes’ election office has about twice the space and employees to conduct a similar-sized operation, Channell said.
Currently, the Glynn County office has a little over 40,000 square feet of storage and office space and could easily use more. Storage rooms were beginning to blend into the adjacent training rooms, which assistant supervisor Christina Redden noted started to spill into the board’s meeting room, which doubles as an early voting site.
With three full-time staff members, one part-time and eight to 10 seasonal employees, Channell said the elections office was hard-pressed to wade through all the work of processing registrations before the deadline and processing absentee ballot applications and the ballots themselves.
That’s on top of the essential duties of maintaining and testing voting machines before the election and keeping the eNet database up to date.
All of these tasks feed into election security, Redden noted. The lack of storage means only the ballot boxes, ballot scanners and touch screens get the most secure storage space. Printers and other associated equipment are stored in a secure area, but not with the other parts of the voting machines.
Keeping eNet up to date is also important as it is used to store voters’ registration information. Election staff routinely have to update the system with new addresses as new homes are built and new residents move to the area. Those addresses have to be verified against county property records to make sure they’re real or that someone isn’t trying to register using a business address.
“As long as there’s developers in this town, that job won’t ever be done,” Redden said.
With the county’s population and voter count continually growing, the board decided to formally request a meeting with the Glynn County Commission in late January or early February, after the Jan. 5 runoff, to put their heads together and find a solution.
Given the board’s budgetary constraints, Channell said he’s going to ask for a new full-time employee and a new part-timer, along with a new facility to expand the board office.
The board didn’t have a concrete price tag for the request at the meeting.
Another concern is an $18,000 legal bill racked up defending against the Glynn County government itself, which provides the board’s budget.
When the Georgia General Assembly tried to place a referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot that would have allowed the voters to abolish the Glynn County Police Department, the county government took the state to court. When the board expressed its intent to follow the state government’s directive and put the referendum on the ballot, it was drawn into the lawsuit.
Ultimately, the Glynn County Commission won out, and a judge kept the referendum off the ballot.
Channell said there’s been no discussion as to who will handle the legal bill.
“We’ll try to be under-budget,” Channell said, to avoid having to ask the county for more money.
Halfway through the fiscal year 2020-2021, he said it’s not clear whether that’s possible.