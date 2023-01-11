The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration is preparing to move into its new headquarters.
The relocation process will start Feb. 1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration is preparing to move into its new headquarters.
The relocation process will start Feb. 1.
Elections director Chris Channell said Tuesday he is waiting on the delivery of doors this week as well as the lobby window, which is expected to be installed next week. An alarm system and surveillance cameras will also be installed before the move, which has to be completed by Feb. 6, he said.
During the time that all the voting machines, scanners, office equipment, furniture and supplies are moved into the new building, the office will be unable to register voters, he said.
The preliminary budget for 2024 was also approved at the meeting, with Channell saying some of the money budgeted for the department will likely be returned to the county.
“I have no problem returning money to the county,” he said.
An audit of results from the November general election showed no problems in the Golden Isles, he said. In fact, the county received a 100% score on the results the state checked for accuracy.
Channell said several new potential polling places are being evaluated to determine if they would be good locations for upcoming elections.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Bubbling Cauldron in downtown Brunswick is opening a little later than anticipated, but the new opening date is much more on-brand — Friday the 13th.
A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official who worked at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco will spend the next four years in prison and the six years following on probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges related to a Feb. 4, 2022, domestic violenc…
The Glynn County Board of Education celebrated a local student Tuesday for his years-long project to aid the community’s homeless.
Grief is among the most common forms of trauma that children experience, and losing a loved one at a young age has proven to have a lasting impact on a child’s life.
Insults, ridicule, spit and human waste are a few of the things thrown at jail guards daily, not to mention the rare jail takeover attempt, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump told the Golden Isles Republican Women on Monday.
On the opposite end of Mallery Street from the pier, and in a prime position — next door to Mallery Street Café and catty-corner from Frosty’s Griddle and Shake — sits a magical spot for dogs and their owners.