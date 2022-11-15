Elections office accepting absentee ballot applications
Early voting is not likely to begin before Thanksgiving, but the Glynn County Board of Elections is accepting applications for absentee ballots in the upcoming runoff election.
Elections office accepting absentee ballot applications
Early voting is not likely to begin before Thanksgiving, but the Glynn County Board of Elections is accepting applications for absentee ballots in the upcoming runoff election.
Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will face off in the runoff for one of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats. It is the only race on the ballot in Glynn County. Warnock held a narrow lead in the Nov. 8 general election with 49.4% of the vote to 48.5% for Walker. Libertarian Chase Oliver garnered just less than 2.1% of the vote, enough to force a runoff between the two frontrunners as neither reached the 50%-plus-one threshold to win.
To request an absentee ballot, go to glynncounty.org/elections, www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or visit the elections office at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
According to Assistant Elections and Registration Director Christina Redden, early voting will begin no later than Nov. 28, but every effort will be made to start sooner. Notification of the start date will be published at glynncounty.org/elections and in The News.
Runoff Election Day is Dec. 6.
— The Brunswick News
