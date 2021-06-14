City voters assigned to the FACES building at Burroughs-Molette Elementary in municipal elections will in all likelihood cast ballots elsewhere Nov. 2.
Likewise for county voters going to the FACES building and three other school properties — C.B. Greer Elementary, Sterling Elementary and the Golden Isles College and Career Academy — when choosing candidates in races for governor and U.S. Senate in 2022.
Glynn County Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell says the search is underway for replacement sites.
“We are considering other locations that meet the room size, parking availability and ADA Accessibility required for polling locations,” Channell said. “There is also the option of combining polling locations.”
He said the office is hopeful it will find an alternative to FACES before city residents go to the polls to pick their next mayor five months from now. “We will know more within the next week and have it finalized in early August,” he said.
The elections board agreed to look for non-school sites at the urging of the Glynn County Board of Education. School officials made the request out of concern for student safety.
Other school systems feel the same way in Georgia, a state which requires public schools to allow voting when requested by elections officials.
Members of the Cherokee County School Board sought to change the law. In deference to student safety, it asked its legislative delegation to submit a bill eliminating the requirement in the General Assembly in 2019.
Other states have taken a different approach. Delaware, Montana, Rhode Island and Tennessee mandate that schools be closed on election days when used as voting sites. California, Illinois, New Mexico and North Dakota encourage the same.
Glynn County has been working on a solution.
“The Board of Elections and Registration has been very active in the last three-plus years in trying to find better options for our polling locations,” Channell said. “We share the same concerns of the school board regarding safety of students and disruption of their ability to educate the students in those locations.
“There is also an issue with traffic into and out of school parking lots when students are being dropped off and picked up.”
Even when new locations are found, “we will still retain the right to use (schools) in an emergency situation,” he said.
Churches, fire stations and recreation halls like Ballard and Howard Coffin are among non-school facilities currently used for election day voting.
In addition to providing a public service, voting sites receive something a little extra.
“The board compensates polling locations for use of their property each election,” Channell said.
The usual amount of compensation: $100.