The Glynn County Board of Elections voted Tuesday to go ahead with four polling place relocations for the 2020 presidential election cycle.
The polling place located in Zion Baptist Church will move back to the same location it was before Glynn County Schools began renovating Burroughs-Molette Elementary School.
Once part of the school, the building is now a Boys and Girls Club facility, said Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell. Regardless, it is the same building the polling place hosted before it moved to Zion.
Because the polling place will no longer be in the school the board decided to rename the voting precinct to Urbana-Perry Parks, after the two parks the area.
Following the trend of moving polling places out of schools, the one in Oglethorpe Point Elementary School will be moved to Golden Isles Presbyterian Church. That precinct will be renamed from Oglethorpe Point to Hampton River. The board also voted to move two more polling places, one from Satilla Marsh Elementary School to CenterPoint Church and another from Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church to the Brookman Recreation Building in Baldwin Park. The board voted to rename the two precincts to Satilla Marshes and Brookman, respectively.
Due to safety concerns, Channell said counties around the country are moving their polling places out of schools. Within the next two years, Glynn County should have all its polling places out of schools and into other buildings.
In other business, Channell told the board that he had no more news on when it can expect to receive the county’s full allotment of new voting equipment.
State officials announced in August that Georgia would purchase new voting machines from the Canada-based Dominion Voting Systems. The purchase is part of an elections overhaul signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in April.
The new machines include a touchscreen similar to the old machines. Per state law, however, voting machines now must come with a printer for paper ballots.
Once a voter has filled out a ballot on the touchscreen, the ballot is printed off for the voter to review before running it through a scanner. The scanner deposits ballots into a locked box. After all future elections, paper ballots will be held for two years in the event a recount is necessary.
The system is pretty straight-forward, Channell said, but several logistical issues stuck out after he and some members of the board observed the Lowndes County Board of Elections’ trial run of the machines in its recent municipal elections.
Contrary to the board first impressions, Lowndes County’s elections personnel didn’t have much issue with the machines themselves.
“I think that the punchline was that they liked the new machines,” said Glynn County board member Patricia Featherstone.
Lowndes County had few complaints with the support that it received from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office or Dominion Voting, but setting up the machines and ensuring the privacy of those casting their ballots did pose problems, Featherstone said.
Because the new machines include both a touchscreen and printer, they take up around four feet of table space and two power outlets.
Assistant Elections and Registration Supervisory Christina Redden said she’s already working out how many tables the board will need to accommodate the new machines.
The font on the printed ballots was also very small. Board Chairwoman Patricia Gibson said this was because all ballots have to fit on an 8-inch by 11-inch sheet of paper, no matter how many races are on the ballot.
Channel said each polling place would likely need a “magnification station” for those with poor eyesight to read their ballots.
He also raised what could be a potential ballot security issue. In the counties that used them in recent municipal elections, poll managers removed the ballots from the locked boxes at the end of the day and counted them before putting them in another locked box for transport to their elections office.
Removing the ballots from their secure container before they’re transported back to the elections office is a problem, said board member Sandy Dean, but Channell added that the state has yet to release its official rules for handling ballots. As such, the issue could resolve itself.
Channell also gave the board of recap of the city of Brunswick’s recent elections.
Incumbent Julie Martin succeeded in keeping her South Ward seat on the city commission, but North Ward incumbent Johnny Cason is headed for a runoff against challenger John Davis Perry II.
Early voting for the runoff will likely begin either this Friday or Monday, Channell said.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3.