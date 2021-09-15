The Glynn County commissioners will meet with board of elections officials Sept. 21 in a work session to discuss proposed floor plans for a new elections office.
Plans have been drawn in anticipation county commissioners will approve the purchase of the old CVS pharmacy building on Gloucester Street and convert it into a new office. The space is needed because of a state mandate for the county to buy more voting machines and create viewing spaces for the public to watch votes being delivered and counted.
Elections supervisor Christopher Channell said it’s likely the move into the new location won’t happen until 2023, though it could be sooner.
“There are a lot of things that would have to go right to move in before then,” he said.
The first of several redistricting maps has been completed by redrawing lines to balance the population in all five commission and school board districts. Channell said the map is the first of several options county commissioners will be given in the coming weeks.
The first map redrew district lines that balanced the populations to within several hundred voters.
The map keeps St. Simons Island as a single district and avoids splitting Brunswick into three districts.
“It’s looking good on a first shot,” he said.
The next Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration meeting will be at the Brunswick library or the Glynn County Courthouse at a time to be announced.