The Glynn County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday to discuss several issues related to the upcoming general and presidential primary races.
Board members will discuss a reorganization of the board and the election calendar for the next year.
Also among the items on the agenda is a question in regards to candidate Shawn Brown’s qualification for the district 5 seat of the Glynn County School Board.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will be held on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G Street in Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News