The Glynn County Board of Elections will meet tonight to discuss the recent 2020 general election and upcoming runoffs.
At least three races on the Glynn County ballot are going to a runoff — two U.S. Senate races and the state Public Service Commission race.
U.S. Sen. David Perdue fell just shy of winning reelection last week at 49.7 percent of the vote, with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff less than two percentage points behind and Libertarian Shane Hazel pulling in just enough ballots to keep either candidate from reaching the 50 percent needed to win.
In the crowded race for retired Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the seat until a proper replacement could be elected, and Democratic frontrunner Raphael Warnock, will face each other in a runoff. Warnock took by far the largest share of Democratic votes at 32.9 percent of the total ballots cast in the race. Loeffler fell behind at 25.9 percent, but faced stiff competition from fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-9, who took 19.96 percent.
In the race for the Public Service Commission’s District 4 seat, Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, the incumbent, will have to once again take on Democratic opponent Daniel Blackman as neither achieved 50 percent of the vote.
The runoff election for Public Service Commission is scheduled for Dec. 1, while the Senate runoff will be held on Jan. 5, 2021. It is too late to register for the state runoff, but Georgia residents have until Dec. 7 to register and vote in the Senate races.