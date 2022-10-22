An estimated 3,200 paper ballots for early voting that were cast last week at the St. Simons precinct will have to be recounted after a glitch was discovered in one of the scanners.
The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration will hold a special-called emergency meeting at 12:30 p.m. Monday to address the error message displayed on a scanner Saturday morning.
The meeting will be held to supervise the rescanning of ballots on the machine.
Christopher Channell, director of elections and registration, said a new scanner was processed through the L&A testing and taken to the St. Simons early voting precinct as a replacement.
Channell said the problem was discovered when power to the machine was turned on Saturday and the screen indicated the error message. He believes the problem is likely from a power surge. There were no signs of tampering, he said.
Both parties will be notified and asked to have representatives present to witness the paper ballots being rescanned, which he said is not expected to take long to complete.
No results will be provided other than the total number of ballots scanned.
State elections officials have been contacted, and they agreed with the corrective action planned. The defective scanner was removed and the cards were sealed and isolated, he said.
During Monday’s meeting, the estimated 3,200 paper ballots will be rescanned. The meeting will be held in the first floor office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.