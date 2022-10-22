An estimated 3,200 paper ballots for early voting that were cast last week at the St. Simons precinct will have to be recounted after a glitch was discovered in one of the scanners.

The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration will hold a special-called emergency meeting at 12:30 p.m. Monday to address the error message displayed on a scanner Saturday morning.

More from this section

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Four Glynn County middle school students recently committed to maintain academic excellence through high school as distinguished REACH Scholars.